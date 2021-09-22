In this FootJoy Interlock Print Skort review, we test how comfortable and practical this essential piece of clothing is on course.

FootJoy Interlock Print Skort Review

Skorts are big business in the women’s golfing community and finding one that is both flattering and practical is sometimes a challenge.

Available in four colours these FootJoy skorts are very comfortable. The intricate pattern is of interlocking design and not too in your face. This subtle design feature offers an extremely flattering appeal, hiding a number of sins.

The skort sits nicely round the waist and can be pulled up to be more high waisted, flattening the stomach somewhat or if sized up it can sit on the hips depending on the fit you prefer.

This isn’t as short as some skorts on the market, which I think will appeal to many women – it’s more reserved in its length over some of the sporty crossover styles available. This comes up a little more snug than some brands.

The material has a sheen to it, making it reflect light and it washes really well. The back pocket is central to your behind and this is handy for a scorecard, course planner and other such light items.

Anything heavier such as your mobile phone encourages a little too much stretch and movement in the material (which is stretchier than a swimsuit!)

FootJoy has matched the polo shirts, like the Women’s Cap Sleeve Print Interlock Polo Shirt, with the same print leaving lots of scope to mix and match colours or wear matching top and bottoms which gives the impression of wearing one of the fashionable golf dresses.

Opting for this two-piece approach has its benefits. A big plus point is the skort and shirt combo stays in place at the end of a full swing whereas some dresses are susceptible to riding up. This makes it a far more versatile option with more scope to create different outfits.