In this FootJoy Women's Cap Sleeve Print Interlock Polo Shirt review, Katie Dawkins tests it for its comfort and practicality out on course.

FootJoy Women’s Cap Sleeve Print Interlock Polo Shirt Review

A matching partner in crime to the stunning Interlock Skort, this shirt has capped sleeves and is a pleasant change to the sleeveless tops so many brands offer.

It’s almost a hybrid of a shirt and sleeveless, which many athletic golfer will find very flattering on the arms and it will minimise the golfers tan somewhat. If you are larger in the arms then we’d recommend going up a size as the capped sleeve is well fitted.

A downside is it comes up quite short in the body which some women may find unflattering. Teamed with a high-waisted skort like we have below, this isn’t such a problem.

As with the skort the Micro Interlock Stretch Fabric is a very pleasant and flattering pattern. Though it is rather shiny, in the lighter colours this seems to pick up any lumps and bumps a bit more and perhaps some may find it unflattering.

The navy colour option is more forgiving and an extremely smart addition to your golf outfits. The colours available are a flattering reserved mixture of Navy, White and Blush Pink with a pop of colour in the Blue Jay option.

Team each colour with the matching skort to give that golf dress impression and you’ve got a winning combination. FootJoy has done a great job at creating lots of different options with this print and four colour choices to really mix and match with the partnering skorts.

The shirt is extremely efficient at wicking moisture and at the end of a long game of golf in hot conditions it really held up beautifully. The moisture wicking capability of so many of these garments these days is very impressive.

Long gone are the days of feeling a bit hot under the collar on the course. The material is anti wrinkle so easy to care for whilst maintaining a decent appearance. It’s a great choice of pattern by FootJoy, it just needs to be tried on first to really get that sizing and styling just right.