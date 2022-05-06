G/Fore MG4+ Women's Golf Shoe Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

G/Fore may be a relatively new shoe brand to golf but they certainly made an outstanding first impression on me. From the moment my shoes arrived I was excited. The sunshine yellow presentation box is extremely high quality. Tucked inside were my shiny new pair of dazzling Day Glo Pink MG4+ golf shoes and the whole package gave a premium feel.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Slide the shoes on and you’ll discover the real ‘wow’ factor of the G/Fore - an amazing massaging footbed inner sole, unlike any golf shoe you will have experienced before, that literally leaves you bouncing up the fairway like you’re walking on air. If you’ve ever used one of those bumpy foot massage tools you’ll know that great feeling of rolling it under your foot, relieving stress and tension. Putting ‘nubs’ on the inner sole of the golf shoe gives the same amazing feeling, literally massaging the sole of your feet as you walk for 18 holes!

The performance benefits don’t stop there. This shoe has been designed to give your foot total swing support. I felt really grounded and stable, as though the shoe was gripping the turf, as I made my swing. In the past I’ve found performance-orientated golf shoes a little ‘sturdy’ and firm in feel but the G/Fore MG4+ fitted like a glove from my very first round, there was no need to break them in and no rubbing. See our guide to the best women's golf shoes for 2022 for more ideas.

(Image credit: Carly Frost)

Not everyone will enjoy the plasticky look or feel of the synthetic upper material, but you will definitely appreciate the total waterproof protection that it gives your feet. I’ve worn these shoes in torrential rain when the greens were becoming waterlogged and there was standing water on the fairways to tread through and my socks and feet were bone dry when I took them off. Impressive. I also found them very easy to wipe clean, keeping them looking like new even after wearing them for a few weeks. My only criticism (and it’s really just a minor point) is that I didn’t find the MG4+ very breathable, my feet got a little hot and sticky on a hot day. However the fact that you can remove the foam inner sole and put it in the washing machine is just another clever way to keep these shoes looking, feeling (and smelling!) like new round after round. Admittedly the G/Fore MG4+ is not cheap when you compare it to other waterproof ladies shoes we have tested, but we think they’re worth every penny.