G/Fore MG4+ Women's Golf Shoe Review
Our verdict on G/Fore’s innovative new golf shoe for ladies
A brilliant golf shoe, cutting edge in design, with an innovative footbed inner sole that literally massages your feet as you walk. Brings a whole new feeling to comfort on the course.
You want a really comfortable pair of golf shoes
The fantastic blend of style and performance
You prefer the softer feel of leather rather than synthetic
G/Fore may be a relatively new shoe brand to golf but they certainly made an outstanding first impression on me. From the moment my shoes arrived I was excited. The sunshine yellow presentation box is extremely high quality. Tucked inside were my shiny new pair of dazzling Day Glo Pink MG4+ golf shoes and the whole package gave a premium feel.
Slide the shoes on and you’ll discover the real ‘wow’ factor of the G/Fore - an amazing massaging footbed inner sole, unlike any golf shoe you will have experienced before, that literally leaves you bouncing up the fairway like you’re walking on air. If you’ve ever used one of those bumpy foot massage tools you’ll know that great feeling of rolling it under your foot, relieving stress and tension. Putting ‘nubs’ on the inner sole of the golf shoe gives the same amazing feeling, literally massaging the sole of your feet as you walk for 18 holes!
The performance benefits don’t stop there. This shoe has been designed to give your foot total swing support. I felt really grounded and stable, as though the shoe was gripping the turf, as I made my swing. In the past I’ve found performance-orientated golf shoes a little ‘sturdy’ and firm in feel but the G/Fore MG4+ fitted like a glove from my very first round, there was no need to break them in and no rubbing. See our guide to the best women's golf shoes for 2022 for more ideas.
Not everyone will enjoy the plasticky look or feel of the synthetic upper material, but you will definitely appreciate the total waterproof protection that it gives your feet. I’ve worn these shoes in torrential rain when the greens were becoming waterlogged and there was standing water on the fairways to tread through and my socks and feet were bone dry when I took them off. Impressive. I also found them very easy to wipe clean, keeping them looking like new even after wearing them for a few weeks. My only criticism (and it’s really just a minor point) is that I didn’t find the MG4+ very breathable, my feet got a little hot and sticky on a hot day. However the fact that you can remove the foam inner sole and put it in the washing machine is just another clever way to keep these shoes looking, feeling (and smelling!) like new round after round. Admittedly the G/Fore MG4+ is not cheap when you compare it to other waterproof ladies shoes we have tested, but we think they’re worth every penny.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
