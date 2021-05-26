In this Ecco Biom H4 women's shoe review, Alison Root puts them through their paces to assess the performance

Ecco Women’s Golf Biom H4 Shoe Review

Ecco’s Biom H4 takes the style stakes to a new level, as the Danish company looks to extend audience appeal with an inclusive, yet ultra-modern spikeless shoe.

Ecco certainly hasn’t pushed the style boundaries too far, but we immediately noticed the raised trainer-style appearance, as well as the vibrant colours of the TPU inserts on each side of the midsole. The same colours stand out on the outsole.

Related: Best women’s golf shoes

The new subtle styling features include a more rounded toe shape, embossed leather upper, a loop at the tongue and heel, and a leather patch stitched on the tongue. There’s a choice of colours including white, limestone, hibiscus and white/silver grey.

These shoes were tested straight out of the box, so from a comfort perspective, and in typical Ecco fashion, they didn’t disappoint. They are roomy with ample cushioning underfoot and we particularly liked the soft padding around the ankle area.

The foam inlay provides long-term cushioning, although it can be removed for extra width, and we found that it also did its job of keeping feet feeling fresh. Should you get caught in the rain, there’s GORE-TEX waterproof protection.

Related: Best women’s golf clothes

In terms of performance, as well as brightening up the fairways with splashes of colour, the grip of the three-section outsole impressed. Stability is provided where it’s needed most, around the midfoot and heel, and this gave us a solid base from which to swing from any lie.

Admittedly the ground was fairly dry underfoot, but after 18 holes we were pleasantly surprised that the outsole had not collected any mud or debris. We suspect that you might need to clean the white sole regularly to keep the shoe in tip-top condition, especially around the heel area and in between the grooves either side of the midsole insert.

It’s fair to say that this model is not the lightest Ecco shoe, but you can wear it comfortably on and off the golf course.