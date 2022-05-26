Puma Cloudspun WRMLBL Women's Golf Jacket Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Puma Cloudspun WRMLBL Women's Golf Jacket, not only features Cloudspun fabric technology, which was first introduced by the company in 2019 for unmatched stretchiness, softness and breathability, but it also features Primaloft Gold quilting for warmth.

Compared with a previous Cloudspun women’s jacket, this one has definitely gone up a few notches in the styling stakes. It has a modern Dassler-inspired quilted pattern at the front and back, which is not dissimilar to the Galvin Green Lorene jacket.

(Image credit: Future)

Described as black in color, with navy as an alternative option, it is not black. The quilted pattern is dark grey, while the sleeves are a slightly lighter shade of grey. This was not a disappointment as this softer colourway is a welcome change.

The fabric of the sleeves and side panels are soft to touch, so much so, that the sleeves feel like those of a lightweight sweatshirt rather than a jacket, which is another appealing aspect of its styling. There’s a subtle Puma Cat branding at the bottom of the left sleeve, and also internally on the left-hand side is a bright orange label that reads “Stay Warm, Enjoy Golf” which will bring a smile to your face.

(Image credit: Future)

On test it was worn over a polo shirt, and is ideal to take the chill away, but equally it can be worn as a mid-layer during colder weather. The fact that it’s lightweight and can be easily folded and stored in your golf bag is another bonus.

There is noticeable stretch in the sleeves and side panels, so it’s not restrictive in any way and noise from the quilted design is minimal when swinging a club. It’s a nice standard length and not ultra-fitted, so will suit most women and not just for golf either, but any outdoor activity.

It’s also worth mentioning the two zippered side pockets that are remarkably deep, so there’s plenty of room for accessories. When you’re in need of extra cosiness, this jacket can be zipped to the top of the stand-up collar which has a brushed soft lining. This is a really versatile jacket that women will be happy to wear time and time again.