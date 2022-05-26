Puma Cloudspun WRMLBL Women's Golf Jacket Review
Designed to provide ultimate comfort and warmth, we review the Puma Cloudspun WRMLBL Women's Golf Jacket to see if it passes the test
This is a very useful jacket because it can be worn year round when you need an extra layer of warmth. It's made using an ultra soft quality fabric so it's really comfortable to wear and the modern styling makes it highly versatile. Great value for money, you'll be happy to wear this jacket on and off the golf course.
-
+
Modern styling
-
+
Comfortable
-
+
Versatile
-
-
Limited colour options
-
-
Not overly fitted
- -
The Puma Cloudspun WRMLBL Women's Golf Jacket, not only features Cloudspun fabric technology, which was first introduced by the company in 2019 for unmatched stretchiness, softness and breathability, but it also features Primaloft Gold quilting for warmth.
Compared with a previous Cloudspun women’s jacket, this one has definitely gone up a few notches in the styling stakes. It has a modern Dassler-inspired quilted pattern at the front and back, which is not dissimilar to the Galvin Green Lorene jacket.
Described as black in color, with navy as an alternative option, it is not black. The quilted pattern is dark grey, while the sleeves are a slightly lighter shade of grey. This was not a disappointment as this softer colourway is a welcome change.
The fabric of the sleeves and side panels are soft to touch, so much so, that the sleeves feel like those of a lightweight sweatshirt rather than a jacket, which is another appealing aspect of its styling. There’s a subtle Puma Cat branding at the bottom of the left sleeve, and also internally on the left-hand side is a bright orange label that reads “Stay Warm, Enjoy Golf” which will bring a smile to your face.
On test it was worn over a polo shirt, and is ideal to take the chill away, but equally it can be worn as a mid-layer during colder weather. The fact that it’s lightweight and can be easily folded and stored in your golf bag is another bonus.
There is noticeable stretch in the sleeves and side panels, so it’s not restrictive in any way and noise from the quilted design is minimal when swinging a club. It’s a nice standard length and not ultra-fitted, so will suit most women and not just for golf either, but any outdoor activity.
It’s also worth mentioning the two zippered side pockets that are remarkably deep, so there’s plenty of room for accessories. When you’re in need of extra cosiness, this jacket can be zipped to the top of the stand-up collar which has a brushed soft lining. This is a really versatile jacket that women will be happy to wear time and time again.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
