PUMA Ladies Cloudspun Jacket Review

The PUMA ladies Cloudspun jacket is a great example of modern athleisure, as it is an ideal mid-layer to wear when the temperature drops on the golf course, or it can just as easily be worn for a visit to the gym or any other leisure activity.

The Cloudspun fabric has a relaxed look and super soft feel, similar to a cotton sweatshirt, but it is actually made using a combination of polyester and elastane with a brushed interior for warmth and comfort.

We really like the contour seams at the front and back, as well as those that define the shoulders and lead up to the mock neck, as they contribute to giving this jacket a feminine shape, along with the dipped back hemline. We also noted how the concealed zipped pockets integrate seamlessly into the design.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

We tested the jacket in light grey and we like the fact that this neutral colour can be teamed with anything. You might be interested to read our thoughts on the PUMA PWRSHAPE trousers and the PUMA Cloudspun Tropical polo shirt. However, if grey is too bland for your liking, other colours are available including navy or teaberry (mix of red and pink) and each has an all-over heathered effect with a signature rubber Puma patch on the left hemline.

We also found that this jacket is generously sized. The stretchy fabric provides plenty of room in the body, the cuffs are loose-fitting and when the jacket is fully zipped, there is still ample space around the chin protector of the stand-alone collar.

From a comfort perspective, it is exceptionally easy-to-wear, to put on and take off, and it delivered sufficient warmth that you would expect from this type of mid-layer. The four-way stretch fabric gave us ease of movement, although the body does tend to rise up after taking a shot.