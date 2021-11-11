PUMA Ladies Cloudspun Jacket Review
Our PUMA Ladies Cloudspun Jacket Review.
If you are looking for a versatile, easy-to-wear jacket that suits a modern-day lifestyle, then this PUMA Cloudspun mid-layer is a great value wardrobe essential that will see you through this season on and off the golf course.
-
+
Relaxed styling in a choice of colours for a modern look.
-
+
Super easy-to-wear on and off the golf course.
-
-
Some ladies might prefer an overall smarter appearance.
-
-
The body does ride up slightly after hitting a shot.
- -
By Alison Root
The PUMA ladies Cloudspun jacket is a great example of modern athleisure, as it is an ideal mid-layer to wear when the temperature drops on the golf course, or it can just as easily be worn for a visit to the gym or any other leisure activity.
The Cloudspun fabric has a relaxed look and super soft feel, similar to a cotton sweatshirt, but it is actually made using a combination of polyester and elastane with a brushed interior for warmth and comfort.
We really like the contour seams at the front and back, as well as those that define the shoulders and lead up to the mock neck, as they contribute to giving this jacket a feminine shape, along with the dipped back hemline. We also noted how the concealed zipped pockets integrate seamlessly into the design.
We tested the jacket in light grey and we like the fact that this neutral colour can be teamed with anything. You might be interested to read our thoughts on the PUMA PWRSHAPE trousers and the PUMA Cloudspun Tropical polo shirt. However, if grey is too bland for your liking, other colours are available including navy or teaberry (mix of red and pink) and each has an all-over heathered effect with a signature rubber Puma patch on the left hemline.
We also found that this jacket is generously sized. The stretchy fabric provides plenty of room in the body, the cuffs are loose-fitting and when the jacket is fully zipped, there is still ample space around the chin protector of the stand-alone collar.
From a comfort perspective, it is exceptionally easy-to-wear, to put on and take off, and it delivered sufficient warmth that you would expect from this type of mid-layer. The four-way stretch fabric gave us ease of movement, although the body does tend to rise up after taking a shot.
Alison Root has over 25 years' experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf. For over a decade, Alison was Editor of Women & Golf magazine and is now Editorial Director of Glorious, the digital platform devoted to women’s sport. She is a 14-handicap golfer and is currently playing the PING G Le2 family of clubs.
-
McIlroy Splits With Pete Cowen, Returns To Former Coach
McIlroy splits with Pete Cowen in a bid to improve his fortunes
By Andrew Wright •
-
DP World Tour: Why It's Finally Good News For The European Tour
After a difficult 18-months, the introduction of a new title sponsor looks set to breathe life into the DP World Tour
By Nick Bonfield •
-
Houston Open Golf Betting Tips 2021
Who will win this week at Memorial Park?
By Jeremy Chapman •