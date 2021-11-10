Galvin Green Lorene Jacket Review

The Lorene jacket is available in navy, black, red, deep pink or blue and is principally designed for women to wear comfortably over a polo shirt or lightweight roll neck for ultimate warmth and breathability during chillier months.

The windproof and water-repellent fabric makes this jacket one of the lightest we have felt, it is silky soft to touch with horizontal stitched padding in the body. Test day was typically autumnal with bursts of sunshine and admittedly it was relatively mild, yet we were genuinely surprised that it could provide adequate warmth without the need to reach into the golf bag for an additional layer.

In any case, this is not a jacket that women want to cover with an outer layer. From a styling perspective, it has a modern, sporty look and the cut is extremely flattering. With a subtle Galvin Green logo at the top of the right arm, it is a jacket that you will be more than happy to wear on and off the golf course.

There is an elastic drawstring at the hem should you require a tighter fit around your hips. It is also true to size, but being so well-fitted, this does mean that it is not designed to wear with much more than a base layer underneath.

The zipped pockets each side are nicely concealed and they are plenty deep enough to hold some accessories, or to keep your hands warm. The two-way zipper pulls snug to the neck for extra cosiness and we particularly like the length of the cuff as it sits neatly across the middle of the back of your hand.

The stretch fabric, especially the two side panels, allow for complete freedom of movement, there is no bulk, and whilst not entirely noiseless, we felt exceptionally comfortable when swinging a club.