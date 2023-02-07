Callaway Heavy Weight Insulated Ladies Golf Jacket review
Top 50 coach reviews the stunning Heavy Weight Insulated jacket from Callaway
A versatile jacket that is incredibly well insulated, easy to swing in and light as a feather. It is all about performance with this piece, the fact I’ve lived in it since getting it is testament to how functional it is and how comfortable it is to wear. At £89 RRP it's fantastic value and a must have Winter item.
Thermal and showerproof, kept me warm even in -6 degrees
Design made it easy to swing the club in, handy for Winter games and versatile for other Winter activities.
Amazingly comfortable and cosy to wear. A firm favourite
The ONLY grumble with this jacket was the pocket zips constantly got stuck on the fabric. Thankfully the pockets are well designed and deep, I haven't lost my car key yet
This is one of those jackets that you literally live in. I wouldn't say it is THE most flattering and on first seeing it it is an unusual shape. The jacket outer is made from a water repellant slightly iridescent nylon. Half way down the waist the material scoops up at the back and the base is finished with a soft fleece. This keeps your lower back warm and dry. The design also lends itself to other activities such as riding and cycling. Very versatile indeed.
Callaway's Swingtech design means the jacket is comfortable from the moment you pull it on and unbelievably easy to swing in. It maintains a fairly snug fit yet you can move with zero restrictions. This is a fantastic plus point.
It's easy to move in agreed, but is it weatherproof?? Is it ever! I don't think in all my time in the industry have I ever come across a jacket that weighs so little yet keeps you so warm. In the recent cold snap I often flew out of the door for the school run in -6 conditions and only one layer under the jacket. I never got chilly.
Plus when it rained the 100% nylon Primaloft insulation that kept me so warm also kept the moisture from reaching me.
The Peacoat colour is a favourite of mine in the Callaway range, resembling the darkest purple of a peacock feather. This jacket is also available in Caviar. With that pearlescent effect it looks almost smokey black.
The zip on the jacket is a stunning pearlescent lilac and really easy to use. The only grumble I had was the zips on the pockets were a bit more temperamental. Mine got a bit stuck after a few months of use. However the pockets are so deep and well designed nothing falls out.
It is very well priced at £89 RRP which for a jacket that does it all is brilliant value for money. I think the women's golf apparel market is going from strength to strength. Want to know What to expect in 2023 from the big brands? Check out our guide here.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.


