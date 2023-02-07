Callaway Heavy Weight Insulated Ladies Golf Jacket review

This is one of those jackets that you literally live in. I wouldn't say it is THE most flattering and on first seeing it it is an unusual shape. The jacket outer is made from a water repellant slightly iridescent nylon. Half way down the waist the material scoops up at the back and the base is finished with a soft fleece. This keeps your lower back warm and dry. The design also lends itself to other activities such as riding and cycling. Very versatile indeed.

Callaway's Swingtech design means the jacket is comfortable from the moment you pull it on and unbelievably easy to swing in. It maintains a fairly snug fit yet you can move with zero restrictions. This is a fantastic plus point.

It's easy to move in agreed, but is it weatherproof?? Is it ever! I don't think in all my time in the industry have I ever come across a jacket that weighs so little yet keeps you so warm. In the recent cold snap I often flew out of the door for the school run in -6 conditions and only one layer under the jacket. I never got chilly.

Plus when it rained the 100% nylon Primaloft insulation that kept me so warm also kept the moisture from reaching me.

The Peacoat colour is a favourite of mine in the Callaway range, resembling the darkest purple of a peacock feather. This jacket is also available in Caviar. With that pearlescent effect it looks almost smokey black.

The zip on the jacket is a stunning pearlescent lilac and really easy to use. The only grumble I had was the zips on the pockets were a bit more temperamental. Mine got a bit stuck after a few months of use. However the pockets are so deep and well designed nothing falls out.

Deep pockets keep your tees and keys safe and sound (Image credit: Tom Miles)

It is very well priced at £89 RRP which for a jacket that does it all is brilliant value for money. I think the women's golf apparel market is going from strength to strength. Want to know What to expect in 2023 from the big brands? Check out our guide here.