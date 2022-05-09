G/Fore Women's Gallivanter Shoes Review
We reviewed the decadent Women's Gallivanter and were not disappointed. Definitely a shoe for show.
We were impressed with this stylish shoe that performed brilliantly when it came to playing on the course.
-
+
Incredible comfy inner sole that is removable and washable.
-
+
An absolute shoe stopper when it comes to looks.
-
-
Sizing comes up very small. Add a whole size onto your usual.
-
-
They aren’t versatile and are really just shoes for golf.
G/Fore Women's Gallivanter Shoes Review
These shoes literally grab your attention the moment you unwrap them from the box (which in itself is a thing of beauty). The stunning full grain pebble leather makes them ooze refinement and will set off any outfit in a seriously classy manner. The absolute best part of these shoes is the feel as you walk. The triple-density memory foam sole gives your feet a massage as you glide about the fairways.
The first thing I noticed on the inside of the shoe was that awesome skull and crossed-tees logo in hot pink that G/Fore boasts. I love their logo, it gives the brand such a trendy feel. The inner sole has an incredible deep pattern on it which practically acts as a reflexology session. I don’t think I’ve felt a more comfortable sensation when walking in a golf shoe. They’re like crocs but with the added luxury.
The inner sole is removable and washable meaning you can keep your shoes as new and also there is a bit of wiggle on the sizing. If they come up a smidge tight you can remove the sole and find your perfect fit. On that note I do feel you’d need a whole extra size in these, I went up by half and think it needs that extra half again to truly get the best fit. This way you won’t miss out on that foot massage.
I would say the depth of the shoe is on the shallow side so going up a whole size will also deliver this extra room. My foot slipped out as I walked which wasn’t ideal. But I do think once the sizing is just right these will become a firm favourite.
The traction you gain whilst hitting your ball is really impressive. On first impressions the sole of the shoes doesn’t look like it would offer immense grip. But it really delivers thanks to the bespoke cleat design of a variety of different sized mini cleats moulded into the base of the shoe.
I love the heart shaped logo that is visible on the eye catching yellow, pink and pale blue sole of the shoe, encouraging that full photo finish. Very classy G/Fore, very classy.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
