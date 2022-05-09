Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

G/Fore Women's Gallivanter Shoes Review

These shoes literally grab your attention the moment you unwrap them from the box (which in itself is a thing of beauty). The stunning full grain pebble leather makes them ooze refinement and will set off any outfit in a seriously classy manner. The absolute best part of these shoes is the feel as you walk. The triple-density memory foam sole gives your feet a massage as you glide about the fairways.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

The first thing I noticed on the inside of the shoe was that awesome skull and crossed-tees logo in hot pink that G/Fore boasts. I love their logo, it gives the brand such a trendy feel. The inner sole has an incredible deep pattern on it which practically acts as a reflexology session. I don’t think I’ve felt a more comfortable sensation when walking in a golf shoe. They’re like crocs but with the added luxury.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

The inner sole is removable and washable meaning you can keep your shoes as new and also there is a bit of wiggle on the sizing. If they come up a smidge tight you can remove the sole and find your perfect fit. On that note I do feel you’d need a whole extra size in these, I went up by half and think it needs that extra half again to truly get the best fit. This way you won’t miss out on that foot massage.

I would say the depth of the shoe is on the shallow side so going up a whole size will also deliver this extra room. My foot slipped out as I walked which wasn’t ideal. But I do think once the sizing is just right these will become a firm favourite.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

The traction you gain whilst hitting your ball is really impressive. On first impressions the sole of the shoes doesn’t look like it would offer immense grip. But it really delivers thanks to the bespoke cleat design of a variety of different sized mini cleats moulded into the base of the shoe.

(Image credit: Katie Dawkins)

I love the heart shaped logo that is visible on the eye catching yellow, pink and pale blue sole of the shoe, encouraging that full photo finish. Very classy G/Fore, very classy.