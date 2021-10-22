In this Honma TR20 P Iron review, Joel Tadman tests this impressive model out on the course so you know what performance to expect

Honma TR20 P Iron Review

The middle model within the Honma TR20 iron range, which includes the TR20 V iron, has plenty of redeeming features that will appeal to a wide range of abilities.

It is very much a distance iron (the 7-iron loft is 30°) but concealed in a way that it doesn’t scream game improver, regardless of which angle you view it from.

The profile is compact enough to not be chunky but also not intimidating and very traditional in shape. The sole is generous, but you can’t see it at address, and the mid-size top line appropriate given the dimensions of the rest of the head.

The feel off the face is solid, dense and powerful – it gets the ball up quickly and with good distance too thanks to the tungsten weighting inside the head.

The stock Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 steel shaft is a very welcome inclusion, enhancing both feel and control in equal measure without seeming like hard work.

It isn’t quite as long as the Honma GS iron, but it was only a few yards short on centred hits. The ball striking experience is a little different – yes it feels lively, but perhaps not quite as explosive as the Honma GS, or the very best distance irons elsewhere on the market.

It will be longer than many of the best compact mid-handicap irons and also more stable off-centre too – ideal for the keen golfer whose ball striking is on the decline.

On point to note – the spin is on the low side, which is great for distance but not something every golfer wants – especially lower handicappers that prioritise stopping power. You may find the ball travels too far, which can cause gapping issues at both ends of the bag.

But, you’ll struggle to find many other irons that look like this that seem as easy to hit. You may have to work hard to shape the ball, but for golfers that just want to see a long, straight, consistent ball flight from an iron that doesn’t look like a beginner’s golf club – you’re on to a winner.

It’s forgiving through the turf too, thanks to the gently camber on the sole and the soft leading edge.

Honma TR20 P Iron Review