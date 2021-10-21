In this Honma TR20 V Irons review, we test the forged model out on the course over multiple rounds to assess the feel, flight and performance

Honma TR20 V Irons Review

Players distance irons are proving to be extremely popular right now. Why? Because you don’t need to look down on a chunky lump of metal just to get forgiveness and speed.

The Honma TR20 V is a classic example of a refined, elegant iron that packs plenty of firepower.

The finish and overall profile at address is nearly faultless, and it looks just as good in the bag… from every angle, in fact.

Down behind the ball, the moderately thin top line emphasises that this is an iron that is ideally for a better golfer. However thanks to the cavity back design, there is reassurance that there is some forgiveness in this iron.

It’s a one-piece forging, so it has that soft buttery feel but with weight positioned low down, it also has no problem in getting the ball in the air.

The 7-iron loft is 32°, so slightly stronger than most traditional irons out there, but it won’t cause headaches with gapping should you make the switch.

Having tested this iron over multiple rounds and visits to the driving range, the performance the club had to offer was great. It seemed easy to shape the ball, especially compared to a typical distance iron that prioritises straightness, but mishit shots generally didn’t feel overly harsh in the hands. In fact, any drop offs in carry were kept to a minimum, which really took the pressure off our short game.

Some players will want more distance from their irons – in the TR20 range, they have the TR20 P iron for this. The TR20 V strikes a nice balance of feeling soft, offering control and consistency without having to drop long irons or add wedges to get the gapping right.

It doesn’t have the performance wow factor of other irons in this sector, but perhaps this is testament to its no-frills reliability. From the off, it delivered consistent shots, and only wained when we made a poor swing.

A fitting is key to get the right make up for you but go through that process and you’ll enjoy what the TR20 V has to offer.

