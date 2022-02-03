Callaway Rogue ST Pro Hybrid Review

Callaway has released its Rogue ST Pro hybrid for 2022, targeted at better players seeking strong distance and enhanced workability. It’s one of a family of four new Rogue ST hybrids that replace the Callaway Mavrik line. The Rogue ST Pro directly succeeds the Apex Pro hybrid, which stood out in last year’s test as a great club for low handicap golfers and stays in the range for 2022.

Golf is hard, especially when it comes to hitting 3 and 4 irons into small greens, which is why hybrids have become a popular replacement for long irons that are easier to hit, launch higher and land softer.

L to R: Rogue ST Pro and Apex Pro Hybrids (Image credit: Matthew Moore)

All the usual good stuff from Callaway is built into this club. There’s a redeveloped Jailbreak ST system where the two ‘batwings’ have been pushed further apart in the face, maintaining the high MOI while letting the face flex more for better ball speed.

The shallower face is designed with artificial intelligence (A.I), a computer programme that optimises Callaway’s Flash Face designs for the best possible launch, spin and ball speed.

Down at address, The ST Pro head is bigger than the Apex Pro hybrid head and crosses over into fairway wood shape, with a rounder toe. It’s edging towards the shape of Callaway’s new Apex UW (utility wood) which earned five stars and impressed during our course and TrackMan testing. The matte black finish looks high-end.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

I tested the Callaway Rogue ST Pro hybrid at Brancepeth Castle Golf Club, Durham, with the Mitsubishi Chemical Tensei AV White 80g stiff shaft using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls before moving inside to use a TrackMan launch monitor.

The Rogue ST Pro on test was 20° but its low spin bias, strong shaft and shallower, hotter face meant I could hit it lower or higher with only minimal set-up changes. Unlike a lot of hybrids I test, I didn’t draw the ST Pro and instead enjoyed the consistency of hitting it straight or with a soft cut.

We’ve all heard the one about ‘talking to a fade, but a hook won’t listen,’ and for better players this is a big thumbs up. The ST Pro hybrid handled all the extras you might look for when buying a hybrid such as chip-putts, bump and run shots and escaping from cuppy lies in the rough. I liked the smooth sole camber which made it easy to pick up off the deck.

TrackMan testing produced good numbers for this hybrid. It wasn’t as fast as the heavy-hitting Rogue ST Max OS but it was comfortably quicker than the TaylorMade Stealth Rescue and the Cobra LTDx Hybrid.

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Ball speed measured 140.6mph (avg) across the data set, with a smash factor of 1.48 and a total average distance of 220.3 yards. Spin was respectable at 4703 rpm, compared to the PGA Tour average of 4437 rpm.

My TrackMan set showed a fade bias, with 60 per cent of shots fading right of target line and only 25 per cent left, the rest were straight. As a like-for-like replacement for a 3-iron, I would instantly choose this hybrid. It looks exceptional, feels great off the face and produced controlled consistent shots that put it up there alongside some of the best golf hybrids you can buy.

Available in a choice of 2 (18°), 3 (20°) or 4 (23°) hybrid and at retail now for £249.