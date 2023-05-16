Callaway 2023 Big Bertha Hybrid deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Callaway 2023 Big Bertha Hybrid Review

Callaway has updated its iconic range of Big Bertha clubs (opens in new tab) and the hybrid included in this collection is a versatile and easy-to-use rescue wood perfect for club golfers seeking more consistency. It is an upgrade on the excellent Big Bertha B21 hybrid (opens in new tab) which was released back in 2020, delivering faster ball speeds, stronger ball flights and excellent carry distances.

(Image credit: Future)

On first inspection, this hybrid comes in a compact package that is not too far off the footprint of the head on the Callaway Paradym hybrid (opens in new tab), launched earlier this year. The blade length is a little longer and it sits fairly shallow, instilling a lot of confidence which many players will enjoy.

The cool red and white detailing featured on the heel and toe of the club adds to the shelf appeal on offer. The sole features a fairly simple, yet, striking design that is similar to what was seen on the premium Great Big Bertha Hybrids (opens in new tab). It boasts a stunning grey colorway that is contrasted by pops of silver and some red detailing that help to make this one of the best looking hybrids around.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The club retails at $349/£279, which is interestingly just $23/£20 shy of the recently released Paradym Hybrid, the top-spec offering of Callaway's new range of clubs. The thing to note here is that this club isn't billed at any golfer in particular. What it hopes to achieve, as with many of the best Big Bertha clubs, is to help you enjoy the game more, by making it easier to play longer shots that stay in play more often. The Big Bertha hybrid is a more forgiving club compared to the Paradym, so really is better for the less experienced player and holds its own against some of the best hybrids for high handicappers (opens in new tab).

It's clear that Callaway has not skimped on innovation here. The main thing to note is that the brand has improved the weighting system on this hybrid compared to the B21. A precision tungsten weight has been added internally to deliver greater forgiveness and higher launch angles. That is twinned with the Jailbreak A.I. and Batwing technology the brand has inserted behind the face, which works in tandem with an A.I. designed Face Cup to produce fast ball speeds and favorable spin from wherever you strike the ball on the face.

(Image credit: Future)

During my testing sessions, I couldn't disagree with any of those claims. The ball felt really hot off the face, and although the sound was slightly muted when hitting from the ground, the sensation was powerful. I was getting ball speeds of around 132mph when I was really ripping through the 3-hybrid and that translated into some pretty nice distances averaging 197 yards. For that reason, this will be one of the best hybrids for seniors (opens in new tab) or anyone with a slightly slower swing speed, as this lightweight rescue wood did add a lot of fizz and power onto my shots.

(Image credit: Future)

The launch angles from this club were pretty high too; I was impressed with the hang time my ball had. It also didn't feel like my shots fell out of the sky either, with the ball starting off low and climbing before coming down nicely on my target. Even shots struck off-center travelled far and towards my target, which I was particularly grateful for during a very wet testing session at The Springs Resort and Golf Club (opens in new tab) in Oxfordshire.

(Image credit: Future)

The last thing to note here is that this club is perfect for anyone struggling to keep the ball in play on the course. The weighting system in the Big Bertha is designed to promote a more neutral ball flight and eliminate an unwanted slice. From the shots I hit, I found that this hybrid was quite reliable when delivering fairly straight shots that translated into some pretty nice draws.

While it may not offer up the same level of technology that you'll find in the premium priced Great Big Bertha Hybrids (opens in new tab), this club is really fun to play with and is a great option for any high handicap golfer. It's price point, which is only a scratch off the premium Paradym offering, may put some golfers off buying it, but I think there is a lot of value and enjoyment to be had in this club, which is one of the best Callaway hybrids (opens in new tab) around.