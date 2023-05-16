Callaway 2023 Big Bertha Hybrid Review
19 handicapper Ed Carruthers puts this new game-improvement hybrid to the test on the golf course to see how it performs
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A hot and easy-to-use hybrid that offers an excellent interaction with the turf. The new Big Bertha Hybrid has proven to be one of the most versatile and fun rescue woods I've tested and is a great option for any player looking for more forgiveness.
-
+
Very enjoyable to play with
-
+
Delivers powerful strikes
-
+
Turf interaction is superb
-
+
Sleek visuals
-
-
Slightly compact shape that may not inspire the most confidence
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Callaway 2023 Big Bertha Hybrid Review
Callaway has updated its iconic range of Big Bertha clubs (opens in new tab) and the hybrid included in this collection is a versatile and easy-to-use rescue wood perfect for club golfers seeking more consistency. It is an upgrade on the excellent Big Bertha B21 hybrid (opens in new tab) which was released back in 2020, delivering faster ball speeds, stronger ball flights and excellent carry distances.
On first inspection, this hybrid comes in a compact package that is not too far off the footprint of the head on the Callaway Paradym hybrid (opens in new tab), launched earlier this year. The blade length is a little longer and it sits fairly shallow, instilling a lot of confidence which many players will enjoy.
The cool red and white detailing featured on the heel and toe of the club adds to the shelf appeal on offer. The sole features a fairly simple, yet, striking design that is similar to what was seen on the premium Great Big Bertha Hybrids (opens in new tab). It boasts a stunning grey colorway that is contrasted by pops of silver and some red detailing that help to make this one of the best looking hybrids around.
The club retails at $349/£279, which is interestingly just $23/£20 shy of the recently released Paradym Hybrid, the top-spec offering of Callaway's new range of clubs. The thing to note here is that this club isn't billed at any golfer in particular. What it hopes to achieve, as with many of the best Big Bertha clubs, is to help you enjoy the game more, by making it easier to play longer shots that stay in play more often. The Big Bertha hybrid is a more forgiving club compared to the Paradym, so really is better for the less experienced player and holds its own against some of the best hybrids for high handicappers (opens in new tab).
It's clear that Callaway has not skimped on innovation here. The main thing to note is that the brand has improved the weighting system on this hybrid compared to the B21. A precision tungsten weight has been added internally to deliver greater forgiveness and higher launch angles. That is twinned with the Jailbreak A.I. and Batwing technology the brand has inserted behind the face, which works in tandem with an A.I. designed Face Cup to produce fast ball speeds and favorable spin from wherever you strike the ball on the face.
During my testing sessions, I couldn't disagree with any of those claims. The ball felt really hot off the face, and although the sound was slightly muted when hitting from the ground, the sensation was powerful. I was getting ball speeds of around 132mph when I was really ripping through the 3-hybrid and that translated into some pretty nice distances averaging 197 yards. For that reason, this will be one of the best hybrids for seniors (opens in new tab) or anyone with a slightly slower swing speed, as this lightweight rescue wood did add a lot of fizz and power onto my shots.
The launch angles from this club were pretty high too; I was impressed with the hang time my ball had. It also didn't feel like my shots fell out of the sky either, with the ball starting off low and climbing before coming down nicely on my target. Even shots struck off-center travelled far and towards my target, which I was particularly grateful for during a very wet testing session at The Springs Resort and Golf Club (opens in new tab) in Oxfordshire.
The last thing to note here is that this club is perfect for anyone struggling to keep the ball in play on the course. The weighting system in the Big Bertha is designed to promote a more neutral ball flight and eliminate an unwanted slice. From the shots I hit, I found that this hybrid was quite reliable when delivering fairly straight shots that translated into some pretty nice draws.
While it may not offer up the same level of technology that you'll find in the premium priced Great Big Bertha Hybrids (opens in new tab), this club is really fun to play with and is a great option for any high handicap golfer. It's price point, which is only a scratch off the premium Paradym offering, may put some golfers off buying it, but I think there is a lot of value and enjoyment to be had in this club, which is one of the best Callaway hybrids (opens in new tab) around.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. He is regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy and uses his background, having written extensively on golf in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
Having obtained a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool, Ed has recently changed paths into journalism and just last year achieved his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
He has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including Premier League managers, All Blacks Coaches and Grand Slam tennis superstars. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. And when he's not writing for Golf Monthly, you'll find him producing news and feature articles for the MailOnline's sports desk, where he covers everything from football to rugby union.
During his weekends off, you'll likely find Ed heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs with his friends, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club in Surrey. Ed also plays the saxophone, can tell you some pretty terrible dad jokes and can knock up a very tasty carbonara!
-
Five Longshots Who Could Win the PGA Championship
Looking for some value at the 2023 PGA Championship? Here are five longshots we think can win this week at Oak Hill.
By Tom Jacobs • Published
-
Controversial Internal Out Of Bounds To Feature At 2023 PGA Championship
Anyone who ends up on the seventh fairway when playing the sixth this week at Oak Hill will be penalised
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
LIV Star Gooch Attempting To Make US Open After Controversial Rule Change
LIV Golf player Talor Gooch needs to reach the top 60 of the world rankings to reach the US Open
By Mike Hall • Published