Pliability Fitness App Review
If you’re seeking more golf mobility and looking to prevent injury, the Pliability app may just be what you’ve been looking for
A superb app that is easy to navigate and after a mobility screening, is tailored to your individual needs. The workouts and routines come in all time lengths so you can always squeeze one in and can be focused on any part of the body. There are routines for all athletes on the app, so no matter what sport you play, this can help you stay healthy for longer.
-
+
Mobility screening identified unknown weaknesses
-
+
Really easy to navigate app
-
+
Cost effective way of injury proofing your body
-
-
You will need to look elsewhere for lifting based workout plans
Pliability Fitness App Review
Fitness and health within professional golf has certainly become more evident in recent years, with players realizing the importance of looking after their bodies in order to play at the highest level for longer. As golfers we put a tremendous amount of stress on our body, especially our back, knees and wrists and consequently we pick up injuries from time to time. Well now, thanks to Pliability, you can access a platform that allows you to carry out stretching routines that can help prevent injury, all from the comfort of your own home.
The Pliability app is the equivalent of having a physio alongside you, whenever you need it. It’s important to note that this app is ‘Built for athletes’ and many of the brand's ambassadors come from different sporting backgrounds. Lee Westwood is the main ambassador from a golf standpoint and I’m sure the mobility routines available via the app are what helps him perform his best when travelling on the road.
After signing up for the app, you can partake in a really clever virtual body screening, where after propping your phone up against something stable, the camera cleverly examines your movement while performing some basic stretches and processes what areas of your body may be weaker or less mobile. The screening picked up on the fact I have mobility issues in my right hip and ankle and therefore recommends certain mobility flows specifically targeting those areas, which will allow me to strengthen and improve my range of motion.
For golfers specifically there is the Golf Prehab program and new golf mobility pathway appropriately named Golf Armor. These routines focus on areas that golfers need to keep strong and healthy, preventing injury and increasing individual golfing longevity.
The app has plenty of other routines and flows, including specific pregnancy programs as well as routines for explosive athletes and breathing focused workouts. There really is something for everyone via the Pliability app.
As someone who has historically struggled with lower back problems and more recently a shoulder injury, the Pliability app has done an excellent job in keeping me accountable for stretching and looking after my body to help prevent further injuries. After four weeks of using the app, I have seen a noticeable difference in my shoulder turn within my swing and flexibility across my body.
We can't guarantee this app will give you the ball striking prowess of Lee Westwood, but for as little as $17 a month and a seven day free trial, I believe this is an excellent investment for golfers who are looking to improve their flexibility and general well being, ensuring they can play the game for longer.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
