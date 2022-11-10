Callaway Aurora Women’s Golf Shoe Review
Carly Frost puts the impressive Callaway Aurora women’s golf shoes to the test on the course.
An incredibly comfortable golf shoe, right from the first outing. We think the Aurora is a thing of beauty. It feels more like a trainer than a golf shoe and has the added benefit of being fully waterproof so you can wear it all-year round.
Super comfortable from the first wear
Wide fit - great for women with problem feet like bunions
Luxurious looks, highly fashionable
Fully waterproof
Could do with more grip on a very wet day
Callaway Aurora Women’s Golf Shoe Review
If you’re a follower of fashion trends then you’ll know that the retro-style of golf shoe is very much on-point at the moment. The Callaway women’s Aurora golf shoe has the distinctive throwback looks with high performance packed into the design. As a golfer who suffers from sore feet (opens in new tab) (bunions are in my family) there’s nothing more satisfying than finding a wide-fit golf shoe (opens in new tab) that feels lovely and soft right from the first wear, very much like a really comfy pair of trainers.
I was positively bouncing up the fairway with a spring in my step in the Aurora with its sporty, lightweight high-shock absorption design, offering the type of athletic support you’d expect from a really decent pair of running shoes. Such is Callaway’s confidence in this design these even come with a 30-day comfort guarantee. A special Moulded EVA Opti-Foam footbed certainly gives that soft underfoot support.
You’ll notice that the Aurora has a high back, which gives extra heel support where you need it as you walk and swing, yet unlike shoe designs I’ve worn like this before the back is not rigid. It’s made from an ‘Opti-soft’ foam material that has plenty of give, so there’s very little chance that these shoes will rub and give you blisters.
The Aurora has a spikeless sole (opens in new tab) that’s designed to give you a really solid hitting platform under your feet. If you play an undulating golf course like me you’ll be well used to the numerous sloping lies you’ll face during a round. The deep tread on the soles of the Aurora adds that all-important traction on uphill and downhill stances so you don’t often lose your footing. I wouldn’t say that these shoes were quite as good at offering grip as those with spikes in my golf locker, especially on a rainy day, but they were pretty close.
Talking of rainy days I’m delighted to report that the Aurora have been totally waterproof every round I’ve tested them. They have genuinely kept my feet bone dry, and I’ve played a lot of golf on soggy ground in the last few weeks. Although they come with that all-important waterproof guarantee, it’s a shame it’s only for a year. The Aurora also have a mesh liner allowing your feet to breathe, so they won’t get hot and sticky on a warm day.
My chosen pair had a beautiful pearlescent finish. The downside to this was that it showed up mud easily. Yes you can wipe them clean (or even better put them in the washing machine) but they won’t stay looking like new for long if you wear them all through the winter, which is a shame given how sumptuous they look when they first come out of the box. But there are other color choices available that will hide the dirt that inevitably gathers during a round better.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
