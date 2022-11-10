Callaway Aurora Women’s Golf Shoe Review

If you’re a follower of fashion trends then you’ll know that the retro-style of golf shoe is very much on-point at the moment. The Callaway women’s Aurora golf shoe has the distinctive throwback looks with high performance packed into the design. As a golfer who suffers from sore feet (opens in new tab) (bunions are in my family) there’s nothing more satisfying than finding a wide-fit golf shoe (opens in new tab) that feels lovely and soft right from the first wear, very much like a really comfy pair of trainers.

I was positively bouncing up the fairway with a spring in my step in the Aurora with its sporty, lightweight high-shock absorption design, offering the type of athletic support you’d expect from a really decent pair of running shoes. Such is Callaway’s confidence in this design these even come with a 30-day comfort guarantee. A special Moulded EVA Opti-Foam footbed certainly gives that soft underfoot support.

You’ll notice that the Aurora has a high back, which gives extra heel support where you need it as you walk and swing, yet unlike shoe designs I’ve worn like this before the back is not rigid. It’s made from an ‘Opti-soft’ foam material that has plenty of give, so there’s very little chance that these shoes will rub and give you blisters.

The Aurora has a spikeless sole (opens in new tab) that’s designed to give you a really solid hitting platform under your feet. If you play an undulating golf course like me you’ll be well used to the numerous sloping lies you’ll face during a round. The deep tread on the soles of the Aurora adds that all-important traction on uphill and downhill stances so you don’t often lose your footing. I wouldn’t say that these shoes were quite as good at offering grip as those with spikes in my golf locker, especially on a rainy day, but they were pretty close.

Talking of rainy days I’m delighted to report that the Aurora have been totally waterproof every round I’ve tested them. They have genuinely kept my feet bone dry, and I’ve played a lot of golf on soggy ground in the last few weeks. Although they come with that all-important waterproof guarantee, it’s a shame it’s only for a year. The Aurora also have a mesh liner allowing your feet to breathe, so they won’t get hot and sticky on a warm day.

My chosen pair had a beautiful pearlescent finish. The downside to this was that it showed up mud easily. Yes you can wipe them clean (or even better put them in the washing machine) but they won’t stay looking like new for long if you wear them all through the winter, which is a shame given how sumptuous they look when they first come out of the box. But there are other color choices available that will hide the dirt that inevitably gathers during a round better.