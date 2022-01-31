Honma T//World GS Driver Review
In this Honma T//World GS driver review, Neil Tappin explains what is on offer from this premium driver
A superb offering for modern swingers. Shafts are very high quality and with a good fitting, we think this will provide very strong all round performance. Not as premium in terms of price as we have seen in the past for Honma so if you've been put off in the past, maybe now is the time to consider.
-
+
Consistent and playable feel
-
+
Excellent stock shaft
-
+
Good quality head cover is a nice touch
-
-
Doesn't feel as powerful as some
Honma T//World GS Driver Review
The Honma brand has become much more accessible to golfers since it entered the European and US market in 2013. While prices back then seemed extortionate compared to more familiar brands, nine years of brand exposure in the West has seen prices become much more accessible. That is most evident in the Honma T//World GS driver, which now sits nicely alongside its rivals as one of the best golf drivers on the market right now,
The T//World GS driver is aimed at golfers across the handicap spectrum, with the emphasis on forgiveness and control over outright speed and distance. For those looking at out and out distance, the TaylorMade Stealth, Callaway Rogue ST Max LS and Cobra LTDx drivers from 2022 are a better options.
Starting with looks and the more accessible price point hasn't seen a drop off in premium looks and feel. The driver looks really appealing behind the ball, with a classic looking shape and subtle alignment marks that help with lining up the ball at address. The contrast between the silver face and black crown is clear too. This helps highlight the loft and makes it feel really easy to hit. One small point on the looks is the quality of the headcover. It's not a reason alone to buy the driver, but it's a nice touch and it will provide the driver head with plenty of protection.
At impact, the T//World GS makes a fairly high pitched sound. It's also very loud - which is a subjective issue - but we felt it didn't feel as powerful off the face as some other drivers in this market like the Ping G425 Max or Titleist TSi3.
Now to the all important performance statistics. We tested the Honma T//World GS driver on a SkyTrack launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. The shaft fitted was the Honma Speed Tuned 55g stiff option with the loft sleeve at 9.5°. Our immediate first impression was how stable this driver is. Indeed, the excellent stock shaft on offer feels light and flexible but we never lost control of the ball flight in our testing.
It's also really easy to launch and the spin rates were really consistent. In all our testing, there was only 145rpm of difference in the back spin numbers. While the ball speed and carry was decent, overall distance was a little down from what we'd normally expect to see. With a good fitting though, we think the stability and consistency of this driver makes it stand out, with the small drop off in distance not an issue when you hit more fairways.
This driver will appeal to a wide range of golfers with only the really low handicap golfers probably not suited to its set up. The stability and control of this driver is its stand out feature, with the overall distance not sitting too far behind its competitors. Couple this with an excellent headcover and an air of exclusivity around the Honma brand and the T//World GS is a well specced package.
Neil has worked for Golf Monthly for over 15-years. Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. Neil is currently a 3-handicap golfer who has played the game for as long as he can remember. In his role at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing all new drivers and is part of a team testing golf balls. He is able to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands talk about ball speeds (the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!"
Neil is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TSi3 Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
-
‘I Want To Make As Much Money In As Little Time’ - Kokrak Brutally Honest On Saudi League
Jason Kokrak revealed he would be open to leaving the PGA Tour for the chance to make a quick fortune
By Andrew Wright • Published
-
WATCH: The Bizarre Bunker Rule That Played Out During Farmers Insurance Finale
An usual incident occurred in the Farmers Insurance Open playoff
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Is Pro Golf Officially A Young Person's Game? 5 Talking Points From The World Of Golf
We recap some of the big talking points from a thrilling week of men's and women's golf
By Andrew Wright • Published