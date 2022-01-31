Honma T-World GS Driver deals $599.99 View

Honma T//World GS Driver Review

The Honma brand has become much more accessible to golfers since it entered the European and US market in 2013. While prices back then seemed extortionate compared to more familiar brands, nine years of brand exposure in the West has seen prices become much more accessible. That is most evident in the Honma T//World GS driver, which now sits nicely alongside its rivals as one of the best golf drivers on the market right now,

The T//World GS driver is aimed at golfers across the handicap spectrum, with the emphasis on forgiveness and control over outright speed and distance. For those looking at out and out distance, the TaylorMade Stealth, Callaway Rogue ST Max LS and Cobra LTDx drivers from 2022 are a better options.

Starting with looks and the more accessible price point hasn't seen a drop off in premium looks and feel. The driver looks really appealing behind the ball, with a classic looking shape and subtle alignment marks that help with lining up the ball at address. The contrast between the silver face and black crown is clear too. This helps highlight the loft and makes it feel really easy to hit. One small point on the looks is the quality of the headcover. It's not a reason alone to buy the driver, but it's a nice touch and it will provide the driver head with plenty of protection.

(Image credit: Future)

At impact, the T//World GS makes a fairly high pitched sound. It's also very loud - which is a subjective issue - but we felt it didn't feel as powerful off the face as some other drivers in this market like the Ping G425 Max or Titleist TSi3.

Now to the all important performance statistics. We tested the Honma T//World GS driver on a SkyTrack launch monitor using Titleist Pro V1x golf balls. The shaft fitted was the Honma Speed Tuned 55g stiff option with the loft sleeve at 9.5°. Our immediate first impression was how stable this driver is. Indeed, the excellent stock shaft on offer feels light and flexible but we never lost control of the ball flight in our testing.

(Image credit: Future)

It's also really easy to launch and the spin rates were really consistent. In all our testing, there was only 145rpm of difference in the back spin numbers. While the ball speed and carry was decent, overall distance was a little down from what we'd normally expect to see. With a good fitting though, we think the stability and consistency of this driver makes it stand out, with the small drop off in distance not an issue when you hit more fairways.

This driver will appeal to a wide range of golfers with only the really low handicap golfers probably not suited to its set up. The stability and control of this driver is its stand out feature, with the overall distance not sitting too far behind its competitors. Couple this with an excellent headcover and an air of exclusivity around the Honma brand and the T//World GS is a well specced package.