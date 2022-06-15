Sounder Golf Ball Review: This Affordable, Premium Ball Was Like Nothing Else I've Tested This Year

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

For many years, if you wanted to play a urethane-covered ball, you had very few options outside of the premium, Tour-played models you’ll find stocked on the shelves of pro shops all over the world. Things are changing however, and in 2022 we’ve seen a whole host of more affordable, urethane-covered options hit the market. There are now a range of good quality, potentially game-improving models in our best mid price golf balls guide.

The latest addition to this sector, it is fair to say, took me by surprise. Sounder is a British-based brand that first caught my attention with its understated, stylish golf clothing and accessory ranges. The Sounder ethos of talking to golfers who want to be part of a more accessible and fun version of the game also extends to a new 3-piece, urethane golf ball.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Sounder golf ball is the packaging. Gone is the usual cardboard, dozen-ball box and in its place is a cotton drawstring pouch that Sounder says is ethically sourced. It’s a small part of the overall offering (and of course has no bearing on performance) but I liked this unique touch.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future ) Image 1 of 2

As the images above show, the branding on the golf ball itself is also unlike anything else I’ve seen this year. Without question, this makes it stand out from the competition. Some golfers may feel as if this cheapens the look (detaching it from the typical appearance of the best golf balls you'll find on the market this year) but I liked that Sounder has done something different here. It will almost certainly catch the attention of your playing partners.

Of course, I wanted to see how it performed so I tested it on a launch monitor up against one of my favourite mid-priced, urethane-covered options, the TaylorMade Tour Response 2022 golf ball. I also played 18 holes with the Sounder ball to see how it fared in more of a real world environment.

Both on the course and on the launch monitor, it was clear the Sounder ball offered good distance. There was very little to choose between the Sounder and the TaylorMade Tour Response during my driver launch monitor testing - the former, I was impressed to see, was a fraction faster and carried one yard further. The ball flight was perhaps a fraction lower than I’m used to but in truth, I didn’t even notice any drop off in distance versus the golf ball I usually play - the Titleist Pro V1X.

(Image credit: Future)

The 7-iron data too, was solid. Carrying 166 yards with a mid-spin of 5313, I felt as if the Sounder ball offered a good blend of distance and stopping power in the mid irons. However, it is worth pointing out here that the TaylorMade Tour Response flew five yards higher and carried four yards further with the 7-iron.

The only area that I felt the Sounder ball came up short against the admittedly, slightly more expensive, Tour Response was in short game spin control. On the course, it felt as if pitch shots were running out a little more than I’m used to (albeit the greens were fairly firm and fast). So I hit a series of 50-yard pitch shots on the launch monitor - the Sounder ball spun around 2000 rpm less than the TaylorMade.

The last thing to mention is the feel. Of the many mid-priced urethane golf balls I’ve tested this year, the Sounder sits on the firmer end of the spectrum. There is a real contrast here with the likes of the Wilson Triad ball and the Sounder is closer in this regard to the Titleist Tour Speed 2022 golf ball, offering a responsive feel without being too soft. In terms of feel, I think this is a good year-round ball.

That brings me back to those non-performance elements, notably the look and the price. Whilst not for everyone, I thought it was refreshing to test a golf ball brand that’s looking to stand out from the crowd. From the packaging to the branding, this was like nothing else I’ve tested this year. Whilst better off the tee than around the green, the solid overall performance, provides good value for money.