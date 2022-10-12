Diawings Max Distance Golf Ball Review
Diawings Max Distance Golf Ball
The Diawings Max Distance golf ball is aimed at mid to slow swing speed players and combines good distance with decent control and feel around the greens. The Power Core has a lower compression and creates a higher flight with less spin for more stopping power and accuracy. A good value for money ball in a wide choice of colours.
White writing on pink ball hard to pick out
The Diawings Max Distance golf ball is named from a hybrid of diamonds and wings and is the first model from this Korean company that was founded in 2016. The brand makes bold claims about the Max Dsitance going 20% further off a driver and one club longer in the irons as well as being more accurate.
The performance gains of this two-piece ball are based a Power Core made of LG Chem butadiene rubber that aims to increase initial ball speed. This is combined with a Surlyn cover to create a ball with reduced spin to also keep the ball straighter.
This sounded a bit too good to be true, so I put them to the test on Trackman against Titleist Pro V1 to see where it sat in the market. Diawings do say that the Max Distance ball isn't for everyone, just as Pro V1 isn't for everyone, so this comparison is more just for benchmarking.
Off the driver at my 98mph club head speed, the speed, spin and carry distance were almost the same. The Pro V1 ran out a few more yards, principally because the peak height of the Diawings was 16 feet higher, so it was landing more steeply.
With the slower swing speed of the 7-iron at 78 mph, the Diawings came off the face with 2 mph more speed and combined with a slightly higher launch, saw it carry 4 yards further.
The flight difference was not as marked with the iron as with the driver and therefore you can say that at lower swing speeds the Diawings does deliver. Usually this is the case with softer compression balls, so really my swing speed is a little too high to get the most from this type of ball. The Max Distance is therefore really designed for golfers with mid to slow swing speeds of around 90mph or less with a driver as they will get closer to the performance claimed by Diawings.
Around the greens the feel when pitching, chipping and putting was pretty good. It looks and feels like a solid two-piece ball and I was expecting it to be on the edge of being too firm. However the Surlyn cover managed to keep it playable in terms of sound and control and generally I was pleasantly surprised with its feel.
You will also be pleasantly surprised with the price which is around $35 for 12 balls, so this is one of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds that combines distance, feel and value for money.
With a choice of double digit numbers and four colours from white, yellow, orange and pink you also be able to find the one that will suit your mood too.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
