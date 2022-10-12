Diawings Max Distance Golf Ball Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Diawings Max Distance golf ball is named from a hybrid of diamonds and wings and is the first model from this Korean company that was founded in 2016. The brand makes bold claims about the Max Dsitance going 20% further off a driver and one club longer in the irons as well as being more accurate.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The performance gains of this two-piece ball are based a Power Core made of LG Chem butadiene rubber that aims to increase initial ball speed. This is combined with a Surlyn cover to create a ball with reduced spin to also keep the ball straighter.

This sounded a bit too good to be true, so I put them to the test on Trackman against Titleist Pro V1 to see where it sat in the market. Diawings do say that the Max Distance ball isn't for everyone, just as Pro V1 isn't for everyone, so this comparison is more just for benchmarking.

(Image credit: MHopley)

Off the driver at my 98mph club head speed, the speed, spin and carry distance were almost the same. The Pro V1 ran out a few more yards, principally because the peak height of the Diawings was 16 feet higher, so it was landing more steeply.

With the slower swing speed of the 7-iron at 78 mph, the Diawings came off the face with 2 mph more speed and combined with a slightly higher launch, saw it carry 4 yards further.

(Image credit: MHopley)

The flight difference was not as marked with the iron as with the driver and therefore you can say that at lower swing speeds the Diawings does deliver. Usually this is the case with softer compression balls, so really my swing speed is a little too high to get the most from this type of ball. The Max Distance is therefore really designed for golfers with mid to slow swing speeds of around 90mph or less with a driver as they will get closer to the performance claimed by Diawings.

Around the greens the feel when pitching, chipping and putting was pretty good. It looks and feels like a solid two-piece ball and I was expecting it to be on the edge of being too firm. However the Surlyn cover managed to keep it playable in terms of sound and control and generally I was pleasantly surprised with its feel.

(Image credit: MHopley)

You will also be pleasantly surprised with the price which is around $35 for 12 balls, so this is one of the best golf balls for slow swing speeds that combines distance, feel and value for money.

With a choice of double digit numbers and four colours from white, yellow, orange and pink you also be able to find the one that will suit your mood too.