Callaway Org 14 Hyper Dry Golf Cart Bag Review
We challenged the waterproof capabilities of Callaway’s Org 14 Hyper Dry Cart Bag by using it in torrential rain. It delivered in bucket loads and we tell you why.
A great bag but the price tag is high, although you could want NOTHING more from a cart bag. We are big fans and especially impressed at the downpours it withstood.
-
+
Grippy handles for shifting it in and out of the car and onto a cart or a trolley
-
+
Lightweight Design that doesn't sacrifice rigidity
-
+
Taped zips and complete waterproof outer
-
+
Variety of appealing 5 colour options
-
-
High Price Tag
A cart bag needs to tick certain boxes to warrant a price tag that most decent cart bags seem to carry these days. It needs to be easy to shift in and out of the car. It needs to be lightweight and sit purposefully onto a cart or trolley. It needs to keep my clubs dry if I get caught in some typical UK weather. This bag does everything and more.
My first impression was I love the design. Like an Aston Martin to the eye, perhaps something to do with the deep teal with lime accent. It shouts sporty yet sophisticated. Available in 5 colours including a beautiful White Tropical/Rose/Silver version which is breathtaking.
The appearance is helped thanks to it's taped zips making it seem streamlined and not too pocket heavy. But don't let that fool you. This bag is a treasure trove of purposeful pockets and all have been designed with a job in mind.
From towel hooks, glove grip velcro, insulated drinks pocket, deep (and I mean deep) full length pockets there's somewhere for everything. But it is all so accessible.
I especially love the pocket that is like a Tardis. Small on the exterior but goes deep and is fleece lined. Perfect for my GPS or Trackman.
Where most cart bags only have one full length pocket this has two. Great for stashing the waterproofs one side and mid-layers the other. Or
A bag designed to go on the back of a golf cart, there is a custom made strap pass that subtly yet efficiently latches the bag in place. The base of this bag is super sturdy. Withstanding being whacked onto buggies and trolleys. It stays perfectly in place thanks to the impeccable design. Although the bag is light weighing only 6.1lbs, it has impressive rigidity. Making it sturdy on a trolley as well as a cart.
With 14 way dividers every club has a home and they are each generous enough to not experience any sticking of grips as you fetch clubs in and out. Designed with a buggy in mind the putter well is situated at the front so your short stick is in easy reach.
Onto it's performance in somewhat biblical downpours. So impressive, the seams are taped as are the zips. I think this is the most waterproof bag I've ever used. My only mistake was to leave one pocket open. It filled with enough water to house a small shoal of guppies. My bad. Yet the inside of the bag this pocket backed onto remained dry as a bone. Every club stayed dry and every pocket (that was zipped up) protected it's contents.
As someone who walks the dog in pretty soggy conditions and has a lot of experience with rain I know decent waterproof zips and pockets when I see them, this bag impressed me and that takes a lot.
All round performance was up there with the best. Yes the price tag is high but wow do you get a lot of bag for that buck AND there are bargains to be had if you shop around. Callaway can be extra proud of this one, it's a corker.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves. In January 2022 she was named as one of Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple. Katie is now based at the stunning Hamptworth Golf Club on the edge of the New Forest. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF during lockdown and as well as coaching at Hamptworth she freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
