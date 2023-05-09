Callaway Org 14 Hyper Dry Golf Cart Bag Review

A cart bag needs to tick certain boxes to warrant a price tag that most decent cart bags seem to carry these days. It needs to be easy to shift in and out of the car. It needs to be lightweight and sit purposefully onto a cart or trolley. It needs to keep my clubs dry if I get caught in some typical UK weather. This bag does everything and more.

My first impression was I love the design. Like an Aston Martin to the eye, perhaps something to do with the deep teal with lime accent. It shouts sporty yet sophisticated. Available in 5 colours including a beautiful White Tropical/Rose/Silver version which is breathtaking.



The appearance is helped thanks to it's taped zips making it seem streamlined and not too pocket heavy. But don't let that fool you. This bag is a treasure trove of purposeful pockets and all have been designed with a job in mind.

From towel hooks, glove grip velcro, insulated drinks pocket, deep (and I mean deep) full length pockets there's somewhere for everything. But it is all so accessible.

The super light design makes the bag easy to push as well as get in and out of the car. The colours on offer are fantastic, sire to brighten the fairways (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I especially love the pocket that is like a Tardis. Small on the exterior but goes deep and is fleece lined. Perfect for my GPS or Trackman.

Where most cart bags only have one full length pocket this has two. Great for stashing the waterproofs one side and mid-layers the other. Or

A bag designed to go on the back of a golf cart, there is a custom made strap pass that subtly yet efficiently latches the bag in place. The base of this bag is super sturdy. Withstanding being whacked onto buggies and trolleys. It stays perfectly in place thanks to the impeccable design. Although the bag is light weighing only 6.1lbs, it has impressive rigidity. Making it sturdy on a trolley as well as a cart.

The Org 14 sits on a push trolley perfectly thanks to it's rigid design and sturdy base (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

With 14 way dividers every club has a home and they are each generous enough to not experience any sticking of grips as you fetch clubs in and out. Designed with a buggy in mind the putter well is situated at the front so your short stick is in easy reach.

Water literally beads off this bag and my contents all stayed dry in some pretty heavy downpours (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Onto it's performance in somewhat biblical downpours. So impressive, the seams are taped as are the zips. I think this is the most waterproof bag I've ever used. My only mistake was to leave one pocket open. It filled with enough water to house a small shoal of guppies. My bad. Yet the inside of the bag this pocket backed onto remained dry as a bone. Every club stayed dry and every pocket (that was zipped up) protected it's contents.

As someone who walks the dog in pretty soggy conditions and has a lot of experience with rain I know decent waterproof zips and pockets when I see them, this bag impressed me and that takes a lot.

The zips are taped and will keep your belongings dry, just remember to do them up. (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

All round performance was up there with the best. Yes the price tag is high but wow do you get a lot of bag for that buck AND there are bargains to be had if you shop around. Callaway can be extra proud of this one, it's a corker.