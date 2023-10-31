Puma DRYLBL Rain Waterproof Golf Pants Review

Now we have entered into the winter months, it is time to start getting prepared for wet weather, with one of the best ways to do so being a new pair of the best golf rain pants that money can buy.

Puma are known as one of the best apparel brands in golf, so it is no surprise they have some great winter clothing to choose from, especially waterproof pants. These can be worn over the top of the pants you already have on, and can be taken on and off as and when needed. This makes them very helpful and useful for when you get caught out unexpectedly in the changing conditions

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

One of the Puma models in question is the DRYLBL Waterproof Pants which, in testing, I found to be very comfortable to wear. For starters, they have an elasticated waist and popper button, making them easy to fit even with multiple layers on. Importantly, they are fully waterproof and any zips are fully sealed to make sure there is no leaking when they get wet.

I like the feel of the pants too. Sometimes waterproof gear can be loud and crinkly when moving but, in the case of the DRYLBL, that was not to be seen or heard. Also, there was no restriction when walking or swinging and, although the bottom of the pants are wide, they don't flap or get caught on the bottom of your shoes.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There was only one snag I could find when it came to these pants and, as it turned out, it was getting snagged. The pants inner lining is very sticky and, when trying to get them on and off over your shoes, they get stuck and can be a bit fiddly and tough to get off. If you are putting them on before your round without any shoes on then they are absolutely fine, but add shoes to the equation and it gets tough.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

All in all, the Puma DRYLBL Waterproof Pants are great for those wet days and do exactly what you want them to, the only drawback being the putting on and removal of them with shoes on. It is do-able but takes some getting used to. Overall though, they are comfortable to wear and don't restrict.