Puma DRYLBL Rain Waterproof Golf Pants Review
Zach Bougen checks out Puma's new DRYLBL Rain Waterproof Pants on the golf course
These pants are great for the winter months as they keep you dry throughout the day. The only drawback comes from how hard it can be to get them on and off but, aside from that, they are an excellent performer
-
+
100% waterproof even in heavy rain
-
+
Comfortable to wear over other clothes
-
-
Hard to get on and off with shoes on
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Now we have entered into the winter months, it is time to start getting prepared for wet weather, with one of the best ways to do so being a new pair of the best golf rain pants that money can buy.
Puma are known as one of the best apparel brands in golf, so it is no surprise they have some great winter clothing to choose from, especially waterproof pants. These can be worn over the top of the pants you already have on, and can be taken on and off as and when needed. This makes them very helpful and useful for when you get caught out unexpectedly in the changing conditions
One of the Puma models in question is the DRYLBL Waterproof Pants which, in testing, I found to be very comfortable to wear. For starters, they have an elasticated waist and popper button, making them easy to fit even with multiple layers on. Importantly, they are fully waterproof and any zips are fully sealed to make sure there is no leaking when they get wet.
I like the feel of the pants too. Sometimes waterproof gear can be loud and crinkly when moving but, in the case of the DRYLBL, that was not to be seen or heard. Also, there was no restriction when walking or swinging and, although the bottom of the pants are wide, they don't flap or get caught on the bottom of your shoes.
There was only one snag I could find when it came to these pants and, as it turned out, it was getting snagged. The pants inner lining is very sticky and, when trying to get them on and off over your shoes, they get stuck and can be a bit fiddly and tough to get off. If you are putting them on before your round without any shoes on then they are absolutely fine, but add shoes to the equation and it gets tough.
All in all, the Puma DRYLBL Waterproof Pants are great for those wet days and do exactly what you want them to, the only drawback being the putting on and removal of them with shoes on. It is do-able but takes some getting used to. Overall though, they are comfortable to wear and don't restrict.
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
