In this Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Jacket review, we test out the comfort, warmth and overall fit of this stylish golf jacket.

Puma Cloudspun Wrmlbl Jacket Review

A jacket is an almost essential addition to your golf attire during the colder months of the year.

Whether you’re after something to keep you as warm as possible, as dry as possible – or both – getting the right jacket can help you enjoy golf even if the weather doesn’t want you to.

The Cloudspun Wrmlbl Jacket from Puma is a golf jacket that prides itself on keeping you warm, so I put it to the test on a brisk fall afternoon.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 5′ 11″ and am of a slim build – normally I can find the best golf jackets easily my size.

What do I normally wear? Does it come up big/small?

I’m a medium across the board in all brands I have worn. A medium in this jacket was no different and fit me perfectly across the chest and in length. For everyone else, it’s available in S-XXL.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

This jacket is there to keep you warm on even the coldest mornings out on the golf course and I can’t fault it for this.

The Cloudspun fabric gives added weight and warmth to the jacket, while the Primaloft Quilting retains the heat and provides some good protection from the wind.

These two technologies work fantastically together and it kept me at very comfortable temperature throughout 18 holes.

I have previously tested Puma garments that use the Cloudspun fabric – such as the Cloudspun Wrmlbl Vest and Cloudspun Wrmlbl Mid-Layer – and have loved the technology in this fabric.

The fabric is soft, has a premium feel and genuinely keeps you warm.

One issue I had with the fit the slightly tight arms. They are incredibly soft, but taper quite close to the wrist and this gave me a restricted feeling during the swing.

This took a few holes to get used to and was the only issues I had with this jacket’s overall fit.

Another issue is that it isn’t fully waterproof, which means you’ll need to invest in one of the best waterproof jackets if you want full protection for the elements out on course.

I was caught out in a huge downpour when I first tested this jacket and, to it’s credit, it kept me reasonably dry – but not to the extent a fully waterproof would.

Any extra details you noticed?

As with the other Puma garments I have tested in this range, the Cloudspun Wrmlbl Jacket comes with a drawstring across the bottom to allow you to adjust the fit.

This is an excellent bit of design that allows you to get the tapering of this jacket exactly to your taste.

I like my clothing to be slim fitting at the bottom and this allowed me to do that – plus it kept the warmth in while I was playing.

The jacket also has two zippered pockets on the outside as well as an embroidered label ‘Stay Warm, Enjoy Golf’ – a nice touch.

Can you wear it off the course?

It’s fairly subtle design in black and navy colourways definitely mean this can be worn off course.

If you’re going on a walk or nipping to the shops this won’t look out of place.

How does it come out of the wash/do you need to iron it?

The quilted area is east to wipe clean if any mud gets on it which means I haven’t put it through the washing machine yet.

On the label, it says the jacket is not suitable for ironing and I highly doubt you’ll need to.