Ping Angus Polo Shirt Review
Elliott Heath tests Ping's Angus long sleeve polo shirt to see how it fits and performs
A stunning piece from Ping that is eye-catching, comfortable and warm to wear
Stretch fit is excellent
Very comfortable and soft to wear
Minimal styling is classy
Long sleeve polos aren't for everyone
Just three colours available
From the moment you put on the Ping Angus polo shirt you'll realise it is a high quality, stylish garment and one of the best golf polo shirts on the market.
it is made with Ping's Sensorcool Technology, which is said to feature: Moisture Movement, Crease Resistance and UV Protection.
It certainly is crease resistant and is versatile in the sense that it isn't overly warm in the cooler conditions but does certainly keep you warm on those colder days.
We'd recommend layering up with a gilet instead of a full-sleeve mid-layer like the Ping Dover jacket or Ping Felix 1/2 windshirt as you may begin to feel too hot.
The stretch properties of the shirt are fantastic and make it a seriously comfortable wear.
You'll have no worries of the arms not being long enough or the body being too tight as the stretch fit, we found, fits like a glove if you get the right size - we'd recommend sticking with your usual size.
I have twice been complimented whilst wearing the Angus, which is a classy polo with minimal branding.
The only real negatives are that it comes in just three colours, the sky blue we tested as well as a salmon pink and a black.
We'd love to see it in more options like grey, red, green, blue and so on.
Overall, we found it to be an excellent entry from Ping and one that can be worn over and over again.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I am 5'11" and of stocky build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I usually wear a large and the Angus polo shirt was a perfect fit.
I've had trouble with long sleeve t-shirts and polos before, usually with the arms not fitting as I'd hoped but the Angus couldn't have been better.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
It it a comfortable wear and feels very warm, so warm that you may get too hot if you wear a jumper over the top.
We'd recommend pairing it with one of the best golf vests as the Angus does a great job of keeping your arms nice and warm.
The fit is lightweight and stretchy, which adds to the comfort.
Any extra details you notice?
We liked the minimal Ping branding.
Can you wear it off the course?
I think of Ping as a very golf-specific brand so this wouldn't be something I'd wear off the course.
It may work nicely whilst out running or in other activities but for me it is a golf-specific garment.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
