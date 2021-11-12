Ping Angus Polo Shirt Review

From the moment you put on the Ping Angus polo shirt you'll realise it is a high quality, stylish garment and one of the best golf polo shirts on the market.

it is made with Ping's Sensorcool Technology, which is said to feature: Moisture Movement, Crease Resistance and UV Protection.

It certainly is crease resistant and is versatile in the sense that it isn't overly warm in the cooler conditions but does certainly keep you warm on those colder days.

We'd recommend layering up with a gilet instead of a full-sleeve mid-layer like the Ping Dover jacket or Ping Felix 1/2 windshirt as you may begin to feel too hot.

The stretch properties of the shirt are fantastic and make it a seriously comfortable wear.

You'll have no worries of the arms not being long enough or the body being too tight as the stretch fit, we found, fits like a glove if you get the right size - we'd recommend sticking with your usual size.

I have twice been complimented whilst wearing the Angus, which is a classy polo with minimal branding.

The only real negatives are that it comes in just three colours, the sky blue we tested as well as a salmon pink and a black.

We'd love to see it in more options like grey, red, green, blue and so on.

Overall, we found it to be an excellent entry from Ping and one that can be worn over and over again.

(Image credit: Future)

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 5'11" and of stocky build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I usually wear a large and the Angus polo shirt was a perfect fit.

I've had trouble with long sleeve t-shirts and polos before, usually with the arms not fitting as I'd hoped but the Angus couldn't have been better.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It it a comfortable wear and feels very warm, so warm that you may get too hot if you wear a jumper over the top.

We'd recommend pairing it with one of the best golf vests as the Angus does a great job of keeping your arms nice and warm.

The fit is lightweight and stretchy, which adds to the comfort.

Any extra details you notice?

We liked the minimal Ping branding.

Can you wear it off the course?

I think of Ping as a very golf-specific brand so this wouldn't be something I'd wear off the course.

It may work nicely whilst out running or in other activities but for me it is a golf-specific garment.