Ping Dover Jacket Review
Elliott Heath puts the Ping Dover jacket through its paces over a number of rounds
A superb offering from Ping that feels comfortable, looks great and comes in a good number of colorways. Very decent value too.
-
+
Very comfortable to wear with a stretch fit
-
+
Elasticated cuffed wrists and bottom section
-
+
Two zip pockets
-
-
Not something you can wear in the hotter seasons, would be too warm even on colder summer evenings
The Ping Dover jacket is a fine companion for those colder days out on the golf course.
It's a striking full-zip jacket, which we tested in the Oxford Blue/Delph Blue, and is certainly one of the best golf wind jackets you can buy.
I wasn't a massive fan of the colorway, although it is growing on me, so would opt for the all-navy Oxford Blue or the all-green Mallard Green if I had the choice.
Saying that, the Dover jacket comes in an impressive five colour options so there really is something for everyone here.
It features Ping's Sensorwarm technology, which is said to have five key properties: Wind Resistant, Water Resistant, Thermal Properties, Insulated, Stretch.
We found it to deliver on all fronts, with the jacket offering up great warmth, lots of comfort and certainly some shower-proof qualities.
Only the chest panel is water resistant, however, so you will get soaked if you are playing when the heavens open.
If you're experiencing some light drizzle then the Dover jacket will keep you nice and dry.
The two front zip pockets are excellent and should keep your valuables safe in light rain as they are built into the front, quilted section.
At around $100/£85, the jacket offers great value as it's of high quality and can be worn for years to come.
The only real negative we found was its lack of waterproof protection on the arms but the jacket isn't sold to be fully waterproof so we can't mark it down on that.
Ping does produce the SensorDry Pro jacket, one of the best waterproof golf jackets that comes with a three-year waterproof guarantee.
How tall am I/what is my build?
I am 5'11" and of stocky build.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
I'm usually a large although sometimes a medium in certain brands.
The Dover jacket came up ever-so-slightly large so if you are in between sizes and like a tighter fit I'd go down a size.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
The fit was good but not great as I felt it to be a little big.
However, it definitely has some stretch to it so it certainly didn't come up baggy.
The arm length was perfect and the elasticated cuffs are excellent.
It feels fantastic to wear, like a quality garment and the performance is also superb.
It keeps you very warm and is easy to play golf in.
Any extra details you notice?
The Ping-embroidered elasticated cuffs are striking and a nice touch.
Can you wear it off the course?
My personal opinion is that Ping is a very golf-specific brand and perhaps not a brand you'd wear off the course.
However saying that, I have worn the jacket out to the cinema and when shopping and it certainly doesn't scream 'golf' with its discreet branding. I'd give it a tick for that.
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. Elliott graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He is obsessed with the game and currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey. His handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
