Ping Felix 1/2 Windshirt Review

The Felix 1/2 windshirt is an edgy design from Ping that is made to keep you warm and dry out on the golf course.

It does this thanks to the brand's Sensorwarm technology, which has a number of qualities including wind and water protection as well as stretch characteristics.

The Felix is very warm to wear and keeps out all of the cold and rain when fully zipped up, putting it up there with some of the best golf jumpers you can buy.

The Felix is certainly warm so delivers on that front and will keep you dry unless the heavens truly open.

Whilst it definitely delivers on its wind and water-resistant properties, we didn't feel that it was anywhere near as stretchy as the Ping Dover jacket for instance, with the fit feeling rather snug for us.

However, saying that, it was very easy to swing in so it should not impede on movement whilst playing 18 holes.

It will impede if you get the wrong size, though, and as it was a relatively snug fit we'd recommend sizing up if you're usually between sizes.

If you're not between sizes then we'd advise sticking with your usual size.

The design is certainly going to be polarizing and we weren't the biggest of fans.

It comes in the black/grey pictured as well as two other blue/navy blue options.

To use the Dover as an example again, which comes in five colorways, the Felix could benefit from two or three more colour options like a white, green or red for example.

We would have also liked to see some elasticated cuffs or perhaps some pockets too.

It's a very warm garment so many golfers will be fine in winter time with just a polo and thermal top underneath.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am 5'11" and of stocky build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

I usually wear a large and the Felix 1/2 windshirt was ever-so-snug.

We wouldn't recommend you to size up, however, unless you are usually between sizes or like a larger fit.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

It it a comfortable wear and feels very warm.

It's certainly not as stretchy as some, and we would have preferred tighter, elasticated cuffs.

It also could benefit from some pockets, like chest or front pockets.

Any extra details you notice?

Whilst the design is quite 'out there', we liked the minimal branding with the small Ping logo on the right shoulder.

Can you wear it off the course?

We don't see Ping as an off-course brand as it is very golf specific, but there is no reason why you couldn't wear this top out running, cycling or walking.

If active, you could wear this in the coldest of weathers as you shouldn't get too hot and will benefit from the water-repellent technologies.