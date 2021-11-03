Oscar Jacobson Trent Tour Mid Layer Review
Oscar Jacobson Trent Tour Mid Layer review - our thoughts
A sporty looking and really versatile garment, one you’ll end up wearing a lot off the course as well as on it.
-
+
Good versatility
-
+
Very stretchy
-
-
Doesn’t have pockets
-
-
Not one for really wet weather
By Tom Clarke
Oscar Jacobson boasts a rich heritage, which dates back over a hundred years.
The brand describes its design philosophy as “Scandinavian simplicity combined with the inspiration of Italian tailoring and British textile tradition.”
It appreciates that the modern golfer likes stylish apparel, which can be worn both on and off the golf course.
Mid layers are crucial garments for golfers - many prefer to wear one of these over a jacket - and Oscar Jacobson has some excellent options in its range.
Here, we give our thoughts on the OJ Trent Tour mid layer.
With the best golf tops, you never seem to take them off - and this could well be one of them.
How tall am I/what is my build?
6ft 3 inches, extra large.
What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?
Extra large is usually there or thereabouts for me.
How did it fit/feel/perform?
It’s difficult to pick holes in this garment – it’s one of those that’ll become a favourite, and you could easily find yourself wearing it all the time.
It’s nice and stretchy, so I was able to swing without feeling at all restricted.
At the same time, it wasn’t baggy – the fit was spot on.
Some golfers may be put off by the lack of pockets, but that’s just about the only criticism – and many players might see that as a positive.
Any extra details you notice?
The fabric used has a lovely luxurious feel.
I also like the logo on the chest and back neck – both classy touches.
Can you wear it off the course?
OJ is a fashion brand, so yes, you could where this off course, on many different occasions.
It's one of those items of clothing you just happen to find yourself wearing a lot.
How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?
I wouldn't be concerned about this garment losing it's shape - it's showing no signs of that.
When ironing, do so on the reverse.
Looking for something a little better equipped to handle the rain?
You'll want to read our post on the best waterproof golf jackets.
Tom Clarke joined Golf Monthly as a sub editor in 2009 and was promoted to content editor in 2012 and then senior content editor in 2014. Tom currently looks after all the digital products that Golf Monthly produce including website and social media. Tom plays off 17 and lists Augusta National, Old Head and Le Touessrok as the favourite courses he has played.
