G/FORE Hooded Luxe Hoodie Review

More and more golf brands are designing hoodies, and whilst some golfers will always stick to more traditional sweaters and mid layers, they’re becoming more popular by the year.

You wouldn’t know that the G/FORE Hooded Luxe was a golf garment, but it’s the perfect item of clothing for those chilly mornings and cooler days on the course – plus it’s very stylish.

How tall am I/what is my build?

5ft 8.5 inches, medium build.

What do I normally wear – does it come up big/small?

Medium, so long as not too fitted.

How did it fit/feel/perform?

Although not constructed from a true performance fabric – we’re talking more comfort and style with this garment – I found it did a great job of keeping my body warm on those occasions when there was just a bit of chill in the air.

On a really cold day, you might want to wear something over the top, and if it warms up, you’ll need to remove it.

(Image credit: Mike Harris )

The fit was perfect – stretchy but not overly tight.

Whether that was down to luck and medium being the perfect fit for me, I’m not sure, but I suspect it’s more to do with the brand understanding the importance of these crucial design details.

On a similar note, and just like with many of the other G/FORE garments I tested, I found the sleeve length to be spot on, so at no point did I find myself distracted and having to play around with excess or baggy material in my eye line.

Talking of the material, the luxury fabric felt really comfortable, too.

Any extra details you notice?

The zips are great quality, and the logo on the back (neck/back shoulder), which you only see when the hood is up, also gets the nod.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Mike Harris ) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Future) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Future)

Can you wear it off the course?

It’s hard not to!

Yes, is the answer – it’s extremely versatile, and perfect for those chilly occasions when you’re out and about.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

As per the brand’s instructions, I machine washed it inside out and on a cold, gentle setting.

After a tumble dry, there’s no need to iron.