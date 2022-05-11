Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak Review

There’s nothing worse than getting soaked by the rain when you’re out on the course. Unfortunately, the weather stops for no one, and for that reason, I have started paying more attention to the type of wet weather clothing I purchase in order to find the best quality materials that can protect me from the elements without hampering my mobility. That is no easy task, as finding the right balance between not being too bulky or having too much excess material while guarding yourself from the wind and rain is quite difficult to do.

But I think that is something Castore has got right with their new Peacoat Lightweight Anorak. This coat is made of synthetic polyamide and elastane materials that are designed to be stretchy, provide good heat retention and moisture-wicking abilities. I tested this coat out over 18-holes at the Essendon Golf Club in Hertfordshire and the first thing I noticed about the Anorak was just how stretchy and soft the material was.

(Image credit: Future)

One of my biggest bugbears with some golf tops is having too much loose material around my arms and body which often gets in the way of my swing. But in this instance, Castore has used high-performance materials to make it feel like this Anorak is almost fitted to your arms and body. It’s worth noting that the Anorak wasn’t too tight either, and the material moved fluidly as I swung through my shots, stretching nicely to give me a full range of movement. The coat also features two elastane cream colored side panels, which span underneath your armpits and down to your wrists. Having those additional stretchy panels was one of the best features of this jacket, as it meant the fabric didn’t feel like it was pinching under my armpit when I tried to reach high in my follow-through.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, with a fleece and a polo shirt underneath, I didn’t feel constricted or overly padded while wearing this Anorak. I first tested this jacket on a reasonably warm day and was impressed with how well ventilated it kept me during my round, with the Peacoat Anorak featuring a breathable mesh underlayer that helped regulate my body temperature. One of the other great features of this jacket is that it weighs literally next to nothing and can be neatly folded up and tucked away in a small pocket in your bag.

I also took the Anorak for a test during a wet day and found that its hydrophobic materials kept me dry during my round and didn’t get saturated under heavy showers. It also worked great as a wind blocker and kept me warm and sheltered from several brisk gales.

In terms of its style, the Peacoat Anorak features a long zip that runs down to the midriff of the jacket, which I personally thought was slightly excessive, but it does allow you to open the jacket up to let more air in on humid days. When unzipped, the Anorak reveals some stylish ‘Castore’ branding on the inside lapel, which was a very nice addition to an already smart looking coat. The jacket also features a low rise collar which gave great neck and head mobility when I twisted through my shots.

(Image credit: Future)

From a storage perspective, the coat features a long tubular pocket that spreads across the stomach and is connected by two angled zips. I thought this was a good addition to the jacket, giving me a great place to store tees, scorecards and golf balls, and even put my hands to keep them warm. But I did find that it was slightly large, and when I placed my mobile phone or heavier objects in the pocket, I found they did weigh the material down and got in the way of my swing.

While the Anorak only comes in one colorway, its navy and cream colors gave this coat a very smart and stylish look that could be worn not just on the course but in social settings too.

The Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak is priced on the more expensive side, but for that price you are getting a tour quality, high-performance coat, that is designed to regulate your body temperature and protect you from the elements. This is definitely one of the best golf wind jackets on the market right now and is worth considering if you’re looking for a top of the range coat that can help you play your best golf during the colder months of the year.