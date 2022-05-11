Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak Review
Mobility and comfort are at the heart of the Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak, as Ed Carruthers reviews one of the best windbreakers on the market.
If you're in the market for a lightweight, high-performance jacket, you should definitely consider the Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak, which blends style and performance to help you play your best golf during the colder months of the year.
-
+
Lightweight soft material
-
+
Very stretchy and great for mobility
-
+
Regulates body temperature well
-
+
Wind and rain resistant
-
+
Very secure pockets for valuables
-
+
Stylish branding and colorway
-
-
Slightly large pockets can be weighed down by heavier objects, which can get in the way of your swing
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak Review
There’s nothing worse than getting soaked by the rain when you’re out on the course. Unfortunately, the weather stops for no one, and for that reason, I have started paying more attention to the type of wet weather clothing I purchase in order to find the best quality materials that can protect me from the elements without hampering my mobility. That is no easy task, as finding the right balance between not being too bulky or having too much excess material while guarding yourself from the wind and rain is quite difficult to do.
But I think that is something Castore has got right with their new Peacoat Lightweight Anorak. This coat is made of synthetic polyamide and elastane materials that are designed to be stretchy, provide good heat retention and moisture-wicking abilities. I tested this coat out over 18-holes at the Essendon Golf Club in Hertfordshire and the first thing I noticed about the Anorak was just how stretchy and soft the material was.
One of my biggest bugbears with some golf tops is having too much loose material around my arms and body which often gets in the way of my swing. But in this instance, Castore has used high-performance materials to make it feel like this Anorak is almost fitted to your arms and body. It’s worth noting that the Anorak wasn’t too tight either, and the material moved fluidly as I swung through my shots, stretching nicely to give me a full range of movement. The coat also features two elastane cream colored side panels, which span underneath your armpits and down to your wrists. Having those additional stretchy panels was one of the best features of this jacket, as it meant the fabric didn’t feel like it was pinching under my armpit when I tried to reach high in my follow-through.
Plus, with a fleece and a polo shirt underneath, I didn’t feel constricted or overly padded while wearing this Anorak. I first tested this jacket on a reasonably warm day and was impressed with how well ventilated it kept me during my round, with the Peacoat Anorak featuring a breathable mesh underlayer that helped regulate my body temperature. One of the other great features of this jacket is that it weighs literally next to nothing and can be neatly folded up and tucked away in a small pocket in your bag.
I also took the Anorak for a test during a wet day and found that its hydrophobic materials kept me dry during my round and didn’t get saturated under heavy showers. It also worked great as a wind blocker and kept me warm and sheltered from several brisk gales.
In terms of its style, the Peacoat Anorak features a long zip that runs down to the midriff of the jacket, which I personally thought was slightly excessive, but it does allow you to open the jacket up to let more air in on humid days. When unzipped, the Anorak reveals some stylish ‘Castore’ branding on the inside lapel, which was a very nice addition to an already smart looking coat. The jacket also features a low rise collar which gave great neck and head mobility when I twisted through my shots.
From a storage perspective, the coat features a long tubular pocket that spreads across the stomach and is connected by two angled zips. I thought this was a good addition to the jacket, giving me a great place to store tees, scorecards and golf balls, and even put my hands to keep them warm. But I did find that it was slightly large, and when I placed my mobile phone or heavier objects in the pocket, I found they did weigh the material down and got in the way of my swing.
While the Anorak only comes in one colorway, its navy and cream colors gave this coat a very smart and stylish look that could be worn not just on the course but in social settings too.
The Castore Peacoat Lightweight Anorak is priced on the more expensive side, but for that price you are getting a tour quality, high-performance coat, that is designed to regulate your body temperature and protect you from the elements. This is definitely one of the best golf wind jackets on the market right now and is worth considering if you’re looking for a top of the range coat that can help you play your best golf during the colder months of the year.
Ed has been playing golf for as long as he can remember and is obsessive about the sport. Being regularly sought after by family members and friends for advice on what equipment to buy, Ed now uses his background, having written extensively on golf gear in the past, to produce equipment orientated content for Golf Monthly.
He graduated with a Masters in Law with Medicine from the University of Liverpool in 2017 and is currently in the process of obtaining his NCTJ Sports Journalism Diploma with the Press Association.
Ed has written for a variety of media outlets over the years and has interviewed some big names in sport, including a British and Irish Lion, ATP Tour tennis players, and a Premier League football manager. He has also worked on some huge sporting events, including the 2021 Australian Open and is also a massive Australian rules football fan.
When he’s not watching the AFL or the golf in his spare time, you’ll likely find him heading out for a round at one of his local golf clubs in Surrey, and was, up until recently, a member at the Leatherhead Golf Club.
-
Stenson Names First European Ryder Cup Vice Captain
Henrik Stenson has made his first Ryder Cup appointment since being named Captain
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Report: DP World Tour Blocks Releases To LIV Golf Event
Per a report in the Telegraph, the DP World Tour has followed the PGA Tour and denied the release of its members
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
'We Will Not Be Stopped' - Norman On PGA Tour Denying Saudi League Releases
Greg Norman has issued a scathing response after the PGA Tour denied LIV Golf releases
By James Hibbitt • Published