Adidas Women's Sport Performance Primegreen Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Top Review
Testing the Long Sleeve Mock Neck top from Adidas was toasty
A fantastic versatile piece that will keep you warm and is flattering at the same time. Always good to have a long sleeve top in your wardrobe that isn't a jumper
-
+
Fantastic flattering fit
-
+
Versatile to be used under various layers or alone
-
+
This is a really useful bit of kit
-
-
More colour choices please, only Black and Ambient (light icy blue) Sky available
-
-
Looks like a base layer so expected a more fitted garment, comes up bigger
On first glance this top looks like a base layer. It has all the qualities and feel. The high neck with significant logo embellishment, harks of the Under Armour mocks that are so popular. But this is not a base layer, it's more versatile and clever than that. The fit is bigger than expected so might be worth ordering a size smaller if you like a more fitted garment.
It is a long sleeve top. Not a jumper but designed as a layer like a polo shirt enabling it to be worn alone or as a part of a clever selection of layers. Perhaps with a bright Primegreen polo shirt over the top. The ability to wear it alone suddenly means less bulky layers on cooler days and my word it keeps you at a really consistent temperature.
Adidas are ticking their eco-friendly box once again with their recycled Primegreen tech, the top is made from 84% recycled polyester, 16% elastane fleece. This makes a beautifully soft, brushed and stretchy material that is warm and maintains an optimum temperature.
You'd get away with hitting balls on a pretty cold day with this as your only layer. We did just that. There's room enough underneath, thanks to the looser fit, for an extra base layer in much colder conditions.
Equally it has UV50+ so would be a great option to wear on a breezy Summer's day to protect you from the rays.
The top is a regular fit and it moves with you. So not like a clingy base layer which can highlight lumps and bumps, this instead works with your shape. So easy to swing in and the super lightweight feel means no catching of fabric at the top of the swing. It looks great with the Adidas Code Chaos shoe that we reviewed back in the Summer.
All in all this top would be a great addition to any golfer's wardrobe. It is available in two colours, black and an icy Ambient Sky which is a glacier blue. This colour is gorgeous and we'd be having one in each if given the choice.
A winner on the winter top front and the use of recycled materials is something that all brands need to start adopting. If you're a big fan of Adidas check out the best deals going at the moment from the Eco-warriors.
Katie is an Advanced PGA professional with over 20 years of coaching experience. She helps golfers of every age and ability to be the best versions of themselves.
Katie coaches the individual and uses her vast experience in technique, psychology and golf fitness to fix problems in a logical manner that is effective - she makes golf simple.
She has coached tour pros on both LET tour and the Challenge Tour as well as introduced many a beginner to the game. An experienced club coach, she developed GardenGOLF and now freelances, operating via pop-up clinics and travelling to clients homes to help them use their space to improve.
Katie has been writing instructional content for magazines for 20 years. Her creative approach to writing is fuelled by her sideline as an artist.
-
