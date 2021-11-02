Adidas Frostguard Insulated Trousers Review

If the apparel you are wearing is uncomfortable on the golf course, to the point where it is actually distracting or hampering you during the golf swing, how can you expect to play well right?

Nowhere is this more applicable than golf trousers because the best golf pants help provide comfort, flexibility, versatility and style.

All of that can be a difficult tightrope to walk but there are models out there that achieve it, with these Frostguard Insulated trousers from adidas being a case in point. Here we put them to the test to prove this.

How tall am I/what is my build?

I am six foot and have a slim build.

What do I normally wear - does it come up big/small?

Regarding trousers size I am usually a 34 waist and 32 leg and these trousers fitted perfectly. I hate to admit it but I used to be a 32 waist however the lockdown of 2020 pushed me up a size.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

How did it fit/feel/perform?

In one word, excellently. As the name suggests, they provide warmth for your entire legs because of the soft fleece on the inside of the trousers.

It sounds weird to say but it felt really good to put them on and I felt like my legs were cocooned and insulated nicely.

That being said they are not too thick and cumbersome because the fabric is actually very light and easy to move in.

The mix of polyester and elastane stretches well, which I tested out when reading putts and taking awkward stances out on the golf course. It was also particularly apparent when I was stretching and warming up.

For me, the biggest compliment I can give a pair of golf trousers is that I can play an entire round of golf or two, and not really notice I am wearing them. This is particularly true for these adidas Frostguard’s.

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Any extra detail you notice?

There were three little details I enjoyed on these trousers. First the adidas branding on the inside of the waistband looked good and also acted as a kind of silicone tape to stop my shirt from coming untucked.

Second, I liked the zips by the ankles because they meant I could tailor the trousers to my shoes and ankles easily.

Finally, any time a brand shows a commitment to sustainable construction it should be mentioned and adidas continues to do so here as these are made with 92% recycled polyester.

Can you wear it off the course?

You can but it would probably depend on the situation. For example I probably wouldn’t wear these to the pub, but I did wear them whilst travelling to Sicily and they performed very comfortably during the flight and travel. I also wore these a couple of times on walks.

How does it come out after the wash/do you need to iron it?

After a cold wash these came out totally fine but I did not iron as the instructions said not to. The fabric is resistant to creases so it would be unnecessary anyway.

