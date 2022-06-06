Wilson Staff Grip Plus Glove Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The best golf gloves offer a superior fit and feel – it’s as simple as that. However, if you’d rather not fork out top dollar for a premium golf glove – perhaps you don’t play enough to justify the expense – then there are plenty of cheaper options available that won’t hurt your wallet.

I’m in this camp. Slipping on a brand new premium glove feels great, but I’d rather spend my $30 (approximately £25) on half a dozen premium golf balls. You can get three Wilson Staff Grip Plus gloves for the cost of one premium glove – we’re talking less than $10 if you shop around. And I have to say, two rounds in, I’m impressed.

(Image credit: Future)

The material isn’t winning any awards for looks – and I don’t like how it sits loosely around the wrist – but there’s no denying that the synthetic leather offers decent club control, which is aided by premium Cabretta palm and thumb inserts. Meanwhile, mesh inserts have been placed in key stress points for enhanced comfort and a better fit.

You are making a few sacrifices when you opt for a cheaper golf glove like this, compared to the Wilson Staff Model, for example, but the most important area of performance is, quite simply, its grip quality. I have no concerns in this regard, so I’ll be happy to play it until it’s time for a change. Despite one or two marks appearing after just a couple of rounds, particularly on the fingers, I think this is just going to make it look a bit dirty. I have no concerns over its durability.

(Image credit: Future)

I do like the ball marker on the cuff, too. Not everyone seeks this feature in a golf glove; for some it actually cheapens the product. Personally, I've always found them quite handy – it just means a little less faffing around for a ball marker in your pocket.