Wilson Staff Grip Plus Glove Review
Is this glove worth trying if you don't want to pay top dollar?
A fairly basic glove, but one that delivers on its promise of good grip – and for many golfers, this is all that matters.
-
+
Provides decent grip and feel
-
+
Easily accessible ball marker snaps at the cuff
-
+
Decent value for money
-
-
Excess material around the wrist looks untidy
-
-
Scuff marks appear quite readily
The best golf gloves offer a superior fit and feel – it’s as simple as that. However, if you’d rather not fork out top dollar for a premium golf glove – perhaps you don’t play enough to justify the expense – then there are plenty of cheaper options available that won’t hurt your wallet.
I’m in this camp. Slipping on a brand new premium glove feels great, but I’d rather spend my $30 (approximately £25) on half a dozen premium golf balls. You can get three Wilson Staff Grip Plus gloves for the cost of one premium glove – we’re talking less than $10 if you shop around. And I have to say, two rounds in, I’m impressed.
The material isn’t winning any awards for looks – and I don’t like how it sits loosely around the wrist – but there’s no denying that the synthetic leather offers decent club control, which is aided by premium Cabretta palm and thumb inserts. Meanwhile, mesh inserts have been placed in key stress points for enhanced comfort and a better fit.
You are making a few sacrifices when you opt for a cheaper golf glove like this, compared to the Wilson Staff Model, for example, but the most important area of performance is, quite simply, its grip quality. I have no concerns in this regard, so I’ll be happy to play it until it’s time for a change. Despite one or two marks appearing after just a couple of rounds, particularly on the fingers, I think this is just going to make it look a bit dirty. I have no concerns over its durability.
I do like the ball marker on the cuff, too. Not everyone seeks this feature in a golf glove; for some it actually cheapens the product. Personally, I've always found them quite handy – it just means a little less faffing around for a ball marker in your pocket.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club.
