We review the Wilson Staff Model glove, cut to tour player specifications for a precise fit and optimum feel.

Wilson Staff Model Glove Review

The Wilson Staff Model is a premium golf glove which has been cut to tour-player specification for a precise fit and optimum feel, and is constructed from ultra-thin Cabretta leather.

It passed the first test – the luxurious feel, which is what you’d expect from a model looking to be one of the best golf gloves money can buy – but how did it perform over the course of a few rounds?

First and foremost, you don’t want your glove to be a distraction. If you’re talking about a golf glove during or after a round, it’s normally because of one or two little annoyances, such as loose material or a less-than-perfect fit.

The Wilson Staff Model won’t give you any cause to moan – it’s wonderfully soft and provides super grip and feel, which is precisely what you want from a glove.

The design features reversed thumb seam and pre-curved fingers, whilst a stretch enhanced mesh fabric insert ensures optimum fit and comfort.

This stretch is important, because you do need that element of ‘give’ when you’re playing – and it’s just right. The glove also has a Velcro closure for an adjustable fit.

Breathability is also an important factor to consider when you’re choosing a glove. Superior fit and feel count for nothing if excess moisture starts to affect a glove’s performance.

The Wilson Staff Model features perforations on the fingers and thumb enhance breathability, so this should never be a problem, even if you’re playing in warm conditions.

Of course, one of the biggest bugbears for golfers where gloves are concerned, is a lack of durability, which is especially frustrating if you’re investing in a premium model.

The author would not claim to have the perfect grip, and often this becomes too strong. However, all the evidence suggests that this glove will hold up well to the usual abrasion spots.