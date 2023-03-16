Titleist Players Travel Cover Review
We took our sticks abroad and trusted the Titleist Players Travel Cover to keep them safe. Here's our verdict
A very solid and reliable golf travel cover with an air of quality that allows you to fly with confidence knowing the clubs are safe and secure. It's also got plenty of storage space should you need to share the load a little.
Titleist Players Travel Cover Review
Travelling is a bit of a nuisance at the best of times but golf clubs add another layer of inconvenience to the experience. That's why it pays to ensure you have the best golf luggage to relieve some of the stress. And that's exactly what the Titleist Players Travel Cover does. Provided your clubs make it onto the plane, you can be safe in the knowledge they are secure, which is what you would expect from a brand like Titleist.
On trips down to London and abroad, I've been really happy with the protection on offer, as well as the extra storage space it provides. The main compartment is 51" x 15" x 18.5" and housed my golf bag perfectly. Inside, there is also a strap to hold your clubs in place and two zipped pockets if you need somewhere to store some of the best golf accessories you may wish to take with you.
I always favour one of the best golf stand bags when I play, but it's worth pointing out that there would be ample space for something bigger, like a cart bag for example. Another aspect that came in handy was the additional storage space. For me, it means I no longer have to cram my golf shoes into my hand luggage or cabin bag, or worry about being over the weight limit with my suitcase.
There is a valuables pouch on the outside, which feels a little obsolete, as well as two external straps to keep everything tightly fastened, while the base is also very solid. As for the transportation, two premium skate wheels make it easy, as does the handle should you need to lift it.
It comes in black only, which is fitting for such a no-nonsense, quality product. It's certainly given me more confidence that my clubs are going to arrive in one piece, which you can't really put a price on. But if you could, it would RRP at £180, which is around $215. For that you're getting one of the best golf travel bags on the market and one that is sure to stand the test of time.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
