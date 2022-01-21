Sunwise Parade White Sunglasses Review
In this Sunwise Parade White Sunglasses review, Joel Tadman puts them in play during a sunny day to assess the performance and versatility on offer
A lightweight, sporty pair of sunglasses for the younger golfer looking for protection and performance at a competitive price. The enhanced colour contrast and anti-glare from the lenses helped us see on-course details more clearly and we can see us wearing them away from the course too when running or playing other sports.
-
+
Excellent clarity and protection
-
+
Noticeable reduction in glare and enhancement of contrast
-
+
Adaptable frame for a secure fit
-
-
Obviously sporty design limits appeal
By Joel Tadman published
For golfers that want a little more substance with the style at a price point that doesn’t hurt the wallet too much (RRP £69.99/$95), the Sunwise Parade White sunglasses are an appealing prospect.
They feature Polafusion polarised lenses that filter out potentially damaging light and provide vivid color contrast in bright light while also reducing glare. Versus the Sunwise Evenlode Black pair we tested alongside these, we noticed the difference in the quality of the lenses. Our overall view was much clearer and they seemed to adapt better to the changing position, and therefore strength, of the sun and the beams it sent down.
Aesthetically, the sporty, wraparound frame won’t be everyone’s cup of tea and with the yellow, mirror-style finish is certainly geared towards a younger audience that may also want to conceal their facial expression during a game of poker.
The fit is adaptable thanks to the adjustable nose pad, which helps the sunglasses stay securely in place when you’re swinging as to limit distractions. This is helped by the fact the folding arms are quite stiff, which means they won't frustratingly wobble about on your face. In fact, after a few holes you forget you’re even wearing them, which is what you expect from the best golf sunglasses on the market.
The frame is very lightweight but also surprisingly sturdy, although they only come with microfibre pouch that offers little protection. Anyone that plays other sports or goes running will find these come in handy when doing this type of activity on sunny days, such is the performance on offer.
The Sunwise Parade White sunglasses may well become our go-to pair should the sun be out all day, especially if we're teeing off early in the morning when it is most troublesome. They also come in a garish turquoise frame color, as well as marginally more subdued black and grey.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
