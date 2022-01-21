Sunwise Parade White Sunglasses Review

For golfers that want a little more substance with the style at a price point that doesn’t hurt the wallet too much (RRP £69.99/$95), the Sunwise Parade White sunglasses are an appealing prospect.

They feature Polafusion polarised lenses that filter out potentially damaging light and provide vivid color contrast in bright light while also reducing glare. Versus the Sunwise Evenlode Black pair we tested alongside these, we noticed the difference in the quality of the lenses. Our overall view was much clearer and they seemed to adapt better to the changing position, and therefore strength, of the sun and the beams it sent down.

Aesthetically, the sporty, wraparound frame won’t be everyone’s cup of tea and with the yellow, mirror-style finish is certainly geared towards a younger audience that may also want to conceal their facial expression during a game of poker.

The fit is adaptable thanks to the adjustable nose pad, which helps the sunglasses stay securely in place when you’re swinging as to limit distractions. This is helped by the fact the folding arms are quite stiff, which means they won't frustratingly wobble about on your face. In fact, after a few holes you forget you’re even wearing them, which is what you expect from the best golf sunglasses on the market.

The frame is very lightweight but also surprisingly sturdy, although they only come with microfibre pouch that offers little protection. Anyone that plays other sports or goes running will find these come in handy when doing this type of activity on sunny days, such is the performance on offer.

The Sunwise Parade White sunglasses may well become our go-to pair should the sun be out all day, especially if we're teeing off early in the morning when it is most troublesome. They also come in a garish turquoise frame color, as well as marginally more subdued black and grey.