Sunwise Evenlode Black Sunglasses Review

Performance sunglasses can cost a small fortune but in the Sunwise Evenlode Black, you’ve got the option of a pair that ticks a lot of boxes for the fraction of the price (RRP £37.99).

First off, they’re super stylish. The wraparound design looks slick and offers all around protection from the sun plus they’re noticeably lightweight. For comfort and a more secure fit, you’ve got the adjustable rubber nose pads that you can pinch with your finger until they reach the desired width that fits the bridge of your nose. The frame, while streamlined, was a little wide for our head, but they don’t move around even when you’re really going after a drive and the flat top design means you can wear them with a cap easily.

They’re extremely versatile too because of the three additional colours of lens that come included, so you’re essentially getting four pairs in one. Our pair came fitted with the Smoke mirror lenses (category 3) for use in strong light and testing in bright, low-level sunlight we appreciated what they offered. While the view was a little more hazy than we’d have hoped, we didn’t experience any distractions and they enabled us to see contrast on the greens a little better than if we didn’t have anything on.

There are also Clear lenses (category 0) for clear conditions, Yellow lenses (category 1) for low light and Orange lenses (category 2) for medium light, so can adapt the sunglasses to suit the conditions you’re about the face. Switching the lenses is easy and they come in pairs within sealed plastic bags so you’re able to store them safely.

The sporty design means you’re probably less inclined to wear them off the course but they’ll certainly come in handy if you play other outdoor sports.

The complementary microfibre pouch is enough to stop the lenses from scratching wherever they are stored but we’d have liked something a bit more robust given how lightweight the polycarbonate frame is. That said, the frame is flexible so there is enough give to prevent it from small knocks.