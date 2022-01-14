Sunwise Evenlode Black Sunglasses Review
In this Sunwise Evenlode Black Sunglasses Review, Joel Tadman assesses the user experience
The value on offer here in the Evenlode Black is sensational given how well made this sunglasses are, the clarity you experience in sunlight and the option of four different lenses to suit varying light conditions.
-
+
Lightweight but robust frame
-
+
Comfortable, secure fit
-
+
Choice of four lens colours
-
-
Included pouch offers limited protection
-
-
Slightly hazy view in bright light
By Joel Tadman published
Performance sunglasses can cost a small fortune but in the Sunwise Evenlode Black, you’ve got the option of a pair that ticks a lot of boxes for the fraction of the price (RRP £37.99).
First off, they’re super stylish. The wraparound design looks slick and offers all around protection from the sun plus they’re noticeably lightweight. For comfort and a more secure fit, you’ve got the adjustable rubber nose pads that you can pinch with your finger until they reach the desired width that fits the bridge of your nose. The frame, while streamlined, was a little wide for our head, but they don’t move around even when you’re really going after a drive and the flat top design means you can wear them with a cap easily.
They’re extremely versatile too because of the three additional colours of lens that come included, so you’re essentially getting four pairs in one. Our pair came fitted with the Smoke mirror lenses (category 3) for use in strong light and testing in bright, low-level sunlight we appreciated what they offered. While the view was a little more hazy than we’d have hoped, we didn’t experience any distractions and they enabled us to see contrast on the greens a little better than if we didn’t have anything on.
There are also Clear lenses (category 0) for clear conditions, Yellow lenses (category 1) for low light and Orange lenses (category 2) for medium light, so can adapt the sunglasses to suit the conditions you’re about the face. Switching the lenses is easy and they come in pairs within sealed plastic bags so you’re able to store them safely.
The sporty design means you’re probably less inclined to wear them off the course but they’ll certainly come in handy if you play other outdoor sports.
The complementary microfibre pouch is enough to stop the lenses from scratching wherever they are stored but we’d have liked something a bit more robust given how lightweight the polycarbonate frame is. That said, the frame is flexible so there is enough give to prevent it from small knocks.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
