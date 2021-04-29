8 Reasons To Buy The New Issue

The new issue of Golf Monthly is jam-packed with the best new equipment, features, tour news and instruction, as well as our FREE Editor’s Choice 2021 gear supplement. We also hear from Collin Morikawa and celebrate the life of a sporting icon, Seve Ballesteros.

1. FREE Editor’s Choice 2021 supplement

Our equipment team pick the top 100 golfing products of 2021 to help you produce your best this season.

2. Seve Special

Ten years after the great man’s death, we take an in-depth look at his impact on the game and legacy with a 20-page celebration.

3. Collin Morikawa

We hear from the 24-year-old, who’s already a Major Champion and has the golfing world at his feet.

4. Longer Drives Guaranteed

Dan Hendriksen highlights some key moves that will help you drive it longer and straighter this year.

5. The Rules of Golf

We look at some of the rules which we may all be guilty of breaking without realising.

6. The Best New Gear

Our testing team give their verdicts on the best gear releases this month.

7. Matt Wallace

The Englishman reveals his ten best tips for getting the most from your game.

8. The Best Courses You Can Play

We feature some of the best places you can play, both here and abroad, including Fortrose and Rosemarkie (above).

Photography: Getty Images, Tom Miles, Kenny Smith