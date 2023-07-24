Predict the Top 5 at the 3M Open and Win $10,000 in this Free-to-Play Game

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

After an epic performance from Brian Harman at The Open Championship, major season has now come to a close.

You may be feeling blue as we wave goodbye to the four biggest events of the year, but we think this $10,000 free-to-play game will cheer you up, ahead of the 3M Open this week!

We have teamed up with OddsChecker to give you a free shot at winning $10,000 at this week's 3M Open, when you predict the top 5 finishers at the 3M Open.

With players like Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, Cameron Young, and Hideki Matsuyama in the field, there is plenty of major talent on show, but who will find themselves in the top 5?

Predict the top 5 finishers at the 3M Open and win $10,000 now, thanks to this Golf Monthly x OddsChecker contest!

Let's look at how to enter this $10,000 free-to-play game, brought to you through our partnership with OddsChecker.

How to Enter the $10,000 3M Open Free-to-Play Game

Oddschecker and Golf Monthly are ready to give away $10,000 again, this time at the 3M Open!

To enter, you simply need to predict the top 5 finishers at the 3M Open, and then this grand prize will be yours!

Find out how to enter this competition with the steps outlined below!

How to Enter

1. Make your selections using the widget above - Ensure you have selected each player in your chosen finishing position e.g Tony Finau 1st, Sungjae Im 2nd.

2. Enter your email address

3. Check your inbox and follow the instructions to create your Oddschecker account

Tony Finau returns this year as the defending champion, and he will be looking to bounce back from a missed cut at last week's Open Championship, with another win at the 3M Open.

Cameron Young is next up in the betting market, having challenged at The Open Championship last week, but can Young finally breakthrough and win his first PGA Tour title at TPC Twin Cities?

Last but not least, one of the names that will catch people's eyes this week is Justin Thomas, who is desperate to make both the FedEx Cup Playoffs, and this year's Ryder Cup team. Unless he improves his form, he will miss out on both, so this could be fortnight for last year's PGA Championship winner.

2022 3M Open Top 5

To give you an idea of the caliber of players who contend at this tournament, let's look at the Top 5 Finishers from last year's 3M Open.

1st Tony Finau

T2 Sungjae Im

T2 Emiliano Grillo

T4 Scott Piercy

T4 Tom Hoge

Tony Finau picked himself last year. He had two top 5 finishes in his past five starts and had finished 3rd in the event before.

Sunjae Im had struggled overseas playing the Scottish Open and Open Championship but had posted four top 10 finishes since the start of 2022 and had finished 15th here on debut.

Emiliano Grillo had finished T2 at the John Deere Classic two starts prior and had a 3rd place finish at this event before.

Tom Hoge had missed six cuts coming in but was also having a career year, having won for the first time on the PGA Tour back in February, before finishing T9 at the PGA Championship, so his long-term form was impressive.

The real shock was Scott Piercy who hadn't posted a top 10 all season, but even he had finished 15th at this course before, so there were signs for every player last year.

Pick YOUR FIVE now, to finish in 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th, and win $10,000 in this epic free-to-play game from Golf Monthly and OddsChecker.

3M Open Picks: Five Players to Finish Top 5 at the 3M Open

Looking for inspiration for your Top 5 finishers this week?

Here's five players to consider this week:

Sepp Straka - Sepp Straka won the John Deere Classic two starts ago, and backed it up with his best ever major finish, as he finished T2 behind Brian Harman last week at The Open Championship. He now returns to the 3M Open where has an 18th place finish, and he has a spot on the Ryder Cup team still to book. Add Straka to your shortlist.

Sungjae Im - Last week's top 20 at the Open Championship was a positive effort for Im who has looked short of his best in recent weeks. He now returns to a course where has finished 15th and 2nd at, and with plenty to play for, he should be a factor here.

Emiliano Grillo - Last year's runner-up Emiliano Grillo now has two top-3 finishes on this golf course, and is enjoying another good season. Grillo won the Charles Schwab Challenge back in May, and his T6 finish last week was also his best major finish so far. Grillo is the best player at this course without a win, and he will look to change that this week, as he rides a high from last week.

Lucas Glover - Lucas Glover has finished 4th, 6th, and 5th in his past three starts, is hitting the ball really well and most importantly has hit putter working. The former US Open winner has finished 6th on this golf course in the past and will ride his hot form to a positive week here.

JT Poston - JT Poston is playing some consistent golf right now, with his 41st place finish at The Open Championship following up back-to-back 6th place finishes at the John Deere Classic and Scottish Open. Poston has finished 28th and 11th in two starts here, and has history of repeating form, so back him whilst he's hot.

3M Open Free-to-Play Game Terms & Conditions

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.