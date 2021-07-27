We take a look at the bookmakers' favourites to win the gold medal ahead of the Olympics

Who Are The Olympics Women’s Golf Favourites?

It doesn’t take a genius to work out that the gold medallist in the Women’s golf at the Tokyo Olympics will likely come from either the United States or South Korea, who both have four players each competing in the event.

While all four of the US players are within the top-15 ranked players in the Women’s World Golf Rankings, South Korea unfathomably have all four of their players in the top-five.

Despite this, World No.1 Jessica Korda, from the United States, is currently in inspired form and will look to prise the gold medal away from Rio 2016 winner Inbee Park.

But, with such a strong field of players, choosing who to back can prove a bit of a minefield.

Do you choose the favourites and trust the bookies, or is it more worthwhile opting for an outsider to take victory?

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, we analyse the favourites in contention to stand on the podium come the final day of action in the women’s golf.

Tokyo Olympics Women’s Golf Favourites

Nelly Korda – 7/1 with Bet365

Unsurprisingly, World No. 1 Nelly Korda is the favourite to pick up the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

She already has six LPGA Tour wins at the age of 22, and she heads into the Olympics in fine form having won her first Major in the Women’s PGA Championship last month.

She also finished T3 in the ANA Inspiration earlier in the season, and has made the top-ten on eight occasions on the LPGA Tour in 2021 so far.

Korda is also no stranger to representing her nation, having done so for the United States in the 2019 Solheim Cup.

Jin Young Ko – 9/1 with Bet365

South Korea’s highest ranked women’s player, Ko has 19 professional wins in her career, including the 2019 ANA Inspiration and Evian Championship.

She followed up her 2018 LPGA Rookie of the Year award with the 2019 LGPA Player of the Year, and is also aiming to finish in the medal positions – with the bookies ranking her as the second favourite for gold.

She didn’t play for South Korea at the 2016 Olympics, though she does have experience representing her country, which she did at The Queens in 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Inbee Park – 10/1 with Bet365

Inbee Park heads to Tokyo aiming to retain the gold medal she won in 2016 in Rio, highlighting the experience she has in being victorious at the Games.

The 33-year-old has won seven Majors in her career, and just needs the Evian Championship to complete the Grand Slam, and another gold medal certainly wouldn’t go amiss.

Despite only managing four LPGA Tour wins in the last five years – she has 21 in total – and 2021 being something of a mixed year for Inbee, she has still achieved six top-tens this season.

Sei Young Kim – 12/1 with Bet365

Kim finished T25 at the 2016 Olympics, though the 2020 Women’s PGA Championship winner won’t think about that as she heads into Tokyo.

She is South Korea’s third-highest ranked player in the world, yet she sits fourth in the Women’s World Golf Rankings – truly showing how strong their team is.

Currently without a win in 2021, Kim won 2020 LPGA Player of the Year to show the quality she possesses, and why she is the joint-fourth favourite for the Olympic gold medal.

Hyo-Joo Kim – 12/1 with Bet365

Kim won the Evian Championship in 2014 while still only 19-years-old, and she has 19 career wins in total to her name at the age of just 26.

She has achieved four top-tens in 2021, and has stayed within the top-ten of the Women’s World Golf Rankings for the entirety of the year.

While she is ranked the lowest of the South Korean players, overlook Kim at your peril.