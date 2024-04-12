Zach Johnson Denies ‘Laughable’ Claims He Swore At Masters Patrons
Johnson clarified that his swearing, picked up on the mic on the 12th hole, was 'fully directed toward myself', not the patrons at Augusta National
Friday at the Masters brought brutal conditions with winds at Augusta National causing havoc for the players during the second round.
High scores were only minutes away and, at the iconic par 3 12th, Zach Johnson carded a triple bogey six following a tee shot that ended up in the Azaleas behind the green. However, it was the moment following his tap-in putt that caused a discussion point on social media, with Johnson clearing up any confusion by explaining that his words weren't aimed at the patrons of Augusta National.
Before we get to the quotes, Johnson found the shrubbery behind the hole, with the US Ryder Cup captain two-putting for a triple bogey six. After tapping-in, the 48-year-old uttered the words "f**k off", with social media assuming that it was towards the patrons who clapped following his triple bogey.
Following his three-over-par second round, Johnson was asked whether he swore at the patrons, with the two-time Major winner stating: "That's laughable. That's completely laughable. I can't hear the patrons, number one. Number two, I just made a triple bogey on the 12th hole that evidently is going to make me miss the cut, which at the time I knew was pretty sensitive in the sense that I needed to keep making pars.
"If I've said anything, which I'm not going to deny, especially if it's on camera, one, I apologize, and two, it was fully directed towards myself entirely because I can't hear anything behind me. Does that make sense"
The par 3 12th hole and 13th tee are recognized as the most private sections of Augusta National, with no patrons able to station themselves around that area due to the compact nature.
As seen in the broadcast, there is often a delay between the patrons' applause and the moment they're applauding, with Johnson explaining that the spectators are "154 yards away".
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Earlier this year, at the WM Phoenix Open, Johnson was involved in a heated spat with a spectator at the 15th tee box. Although it was unclear what the incident was over, the American was heard saying: "Don't sir me, somebody said it! I'm just sick of it, just shut up!"
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Neal Shipley Claims Silver Cup Amateur Victory At The Masters
The American carded rounds of 71 and 76 to make the cut comfortably, the only amateur to do so, as he picked up the Silver Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Neal Shipley Claims Silver Cup Amateur Victory At The Masters
The American carded rounds of 71 and 76 to make the cut comfortably, the only amateur to do so, as he picked up the Silver Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘They Were Just Brutal’ - Tyrrell Hatton’s Stark Masters Slow Play Verdict
The Englishman is through to the weekend but hit out at the pace of play at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
Masters Contender Nicolai Hojgaard One Of 8 Players Using Rickie Fowler’s Famous Putter At Augusta National
The Odyssey Jailbird is being used by 10% of the field this week at Augusta National, with the putter already racking up numerous victories in its short lifespan
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘My Back Is Shot’ – Fred Couples Casts Doubt Over Masters Future After ‘Ugly’ 2024 Showing
The 1992 Masters champion has missed the cut for just the eighth time in 39 appearances at Augusta National
By Andrew Wright Published
-
'I Have A Chance To Win The Golf Tournament' - Tiger Woods After Breaking Masters Cut Record
The five-time Masters champion has made 24 consecutive Augusta National cuts in a run stretching back to 1997
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why Rory McIlroy’s Caddie Is Wearing 89 This Week On His Masters Jumpsuit
The different numbers worn by caddies on their Masters jumpsuits represent the order in which the players officially registered for the tournament
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
The Augusta National Member Justin Thomas Once Said He'd Take ‘Over Anyone' On Masters Course's Famously Difficult Greens
High praise indeed...
By Andrew Wright Published
-
‘Mind-Boggling’ - LIV Golf Star Louis Oosthuizen Says It ‘Sucks’ Missing First Masters Since 2009
Speaking on the Fairway to Heaven podcast, LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen admitted 'it sucks' to be missing the Masters, with the South African not featuring for the first time in 15 years
By Matt Cradock Published