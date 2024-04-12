Zach Johnson Denies ‘Laughable’ Claims He Swore At Masters Patrons

Friday at the Masters brought brutal conditions with winds at Augusta National causing havoc for the players during the second round. 

High scores were only minutes away and, at the iconic par 3 12th, Zach Johnson carded a triple bogey six following a tee shot that ended up in the Azaleas behind the green. However, it was the moment following his tap-in putt that caused a discussion point on social media, with Johnson clearing up any confusion by explaining that his words weren't aimed at the patrons of Augusta National.

Before we get to the quotes, Johnson found the shrubbery behind the hole, with the US Ryder Cup captain two-putting for a triple bogey six. After tapping-in, the 48-year-old uttered the words "f**k off", with social media assuming that it was towards the patrons who clapped following his triple bogey.

Following his three-over-par second round, Johnson was asked whether he swore at the patrons, with the two-time Major winner stating: "That's laughable. That's completely laughable. I can't hear the patrons, number one. Number two, I just made a triple bogey on the 12th hole that evidently is going to make me miss the cut, which at the time I knew was pretty sensitive in the sense that I needed to keep making pars. 

"If I've said anything, which I'm not going to deny, especially if it's on camera, one, I apologize, and two, it was fully directed towards myself entirely because I can't hear anything behind me. Does that make sense"

The par 3 12th hole and 13th tee are recognized as the most private sections of Augusta National, with no patrons able to station themselves around that area due to the compact nature. 

As seen in the broadcast, there is often a delay between the patrons' applause and the moment they're applauding, with Johnson explaining that the spectators are "154 yards away".

Earlier this year, at the WM Phoenix Open, Johnson was involved in a heated spat with a spectator at the 15th tee box. Although it was unclear what the incident was over, the American was heard saying: "Don't sir me, somebody said it! I'm just sick of it, just shut up!"

