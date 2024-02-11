'Shut Up!' - PGA Tour Pros Confront Fans At WM Phoenix Open

At the WM Phoenix Open, it appeared that tempers were at their edge for former US Ryder Cup Captain, Zach Johnson, with the two-time Major winner seen giving a fan an earful at TPC Scottsdale.

Although it's unclear as to what the incident was over, or indeed what had happened prior, Johnson was seen gesturing to fans on the 15th tee box, with the American heard saying: "Don't sir me, somebody said it! I'm just sick of it, just shut up!"

During the third round on Sunday, it wasn't just Johnson who had had enough of the crowd, but also Billy Horschel, as the American was also videoed snapping at a fan who called out during Nicolo Galletti's swing from the fairway.

In the video, a fan is heard shouting "Bill, watch the shot," whilst another shouts "get him next year." The action caused Horschel to react, with the seven-time PGA Tour winner shouting back "buddy, when he's over the shot shut the hell up! He's trying to hit a damn golf shot here, it's our f*****g job!"

After the week's play was suspended numerous times due to frost and rain, tournament organisers have been playing catch up, with the event hoping to end Sunday evening as it likely goes up against the Super Bowl. However, on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, it seemed that players had had enough.

The tournament at TPC Scottsdale is known to be one of the most rowdiest on the PGA Tour calendar and sees the largest crowds present in a party-style atmosphere

However, Johnson and Horschel aren't the only ones to voice their disdain at some of the actions of the fans. Following the close of play on Saturday, Byeong Hun An took to X to call out some of the patrons' behaviour throughout the Stadium Course, describing it as a "s***show" and "totally out of control on every hole" in 2024.

Having featured in five WM Phoenix Opens, An has experienced the event throughout the years so is educated enough to call out the differences. On top of that, on Saturday, the entrance gates were temporarily closed and all alcohol sales were suspended in a bid to maintain safety levels for those already on the Scottsdale property. There were even reports of fighting among fans, while one person fell from the stands at the par-3 16th on Friday!