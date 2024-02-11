'Shut Up!' - PGA Tour Pros Confront Fans At WM Phoenix Open
Both Zach Johnson and Billy Horschel fired back at the Phoenix crowd on Sunday, with both men visibly angry at the actions of some of those in attendance
At the WM Phoenix Open, it appeared that tempers were at their edge for former US Ryder Cup Captain, Zach Johnson, with the two-time Major winner seen giving a fan an earful at TPC Scottsdale.
Although it's unclear as to what the incident was over, or indeed what had happened prior, Johnson was seen gesturing to fans on the 15th tee box, with the American heard saying: "Don't sir me, somebody said it! I'm just sick of it, just shut up!"
🚨🗣️ #WATCH: Zach Johnson has had enough of the gallery at the WMPO - ‘SHUT UP’ pic.twitter.com/dJHJ5Kjax6February 11, 2024
During the third round on Sunday, it wasn't just Johnson who had had enough of the crowd, but also Billy Horschel, as the American was also videoed snapping at a fan who called out during Nicolo Galletti's swing from the fairway.
In the video, a fan is heard shouting "Bill, watch the shot," whilst another shouts "get him next year." The action caused Horschel to react, with the seven-time PGA Tour winner shouting back "buddy, when he's over the shot shut the hell up! He's trying to hit a damn golf shot here, it's our f*****g job!"
After the week's play was suspended numerous times due to frost and rain, tournament organisers have been playing catch up, with the event hoping to end Sunday evening as it likely goes up against the Super Bowl. However, on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning, it seemed that players had had enough.
Billy Ho pic.twitter.com/8tjHPUhKc6February 11, 2024
The tournament at TPC Scottsdale is known to be one of the most rowdiest on the PGA Tour calendar and sees the largest crowds present in a party-style atmosphere
However, Johnson and Horschel aren't the only ones to voice their disdain at some of the actions of the fans. Following the close of play on Saturday, Byeong Hun An took to X to call out some of the patrons' behaviour throughout the Stadium Course, describing it as a "s***show" and "totally out of control on every hole" in 2024.
Having featured in five WM Phoenix Opens, An has experienced the event throughout the years so is educated enough to call out the differences. On top of that, on Saturday, the entrance gates were temporarily closed and all alcohol sales were suspended in a bid to maintain safety levels for those already on the Scottsdale property. There were even reports of fighting among fans, while one person fell from the stands at the par-3 16th on Friday!
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
