YouTube Giant Rick Shiels Celebrates New Milestone

The Rick Shiels Golf Show is celebrating a major milestone after passing the 250,000-subscriber mark on YouTube.

Shiels - who is a Golf Monthly Top 50 coach - began the podcast in November 2019 before rolling it out onto the video-streaming platform in February 2020.

Since then, the golf personality has witnessed his high-quality content - which has also featured a plethora of huge names in the sport - generate millions of views and hours of watched video.

Shiels' original YouTube channel currently has over 2.75 million subscribers, while his subsequent offering is becoming equally as popular and is the number one golf podcast in 36 countries as well as sitting in the top-10 across a further 53 - according to ranking service, Chartable.

Reacting to reaching the significant milestone, Shiels said: “There is an ever-increasing appetite for quality golf content, which we pride ourselves on. We have been particularly successful capturing a youthful audience of under 35-year-olds which represents more than 50 per cent of our following.

“I am tremendously grateful to every viewer and listener, all the brilliant guests we’ve had and the phenomenal team behind the scenes who are part of the Rick Shiels Media family that help ensure the ongoing success of all our channels.”

Guy Charnock (left) and Rick Shiels (Image credit: Rick Shiels Media)

Among those to have featured alongside Shiels and regular co-host Guy Charnock on The Rick Shiels Golf Show are legends Sir Nick Faldo and Annika Sörenstam; plus global stars Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Sergio Garcia, Bryson DeChambeau, Viktor Hovland, Ian Poulter and Adam Scott.

Meanwhile, Guy Charnock, head of brand and content for Rick Shiels Media, said: "It’s incredible to think how much the podcast has grown since we started; especially when you start thinking about the number of downloads around the world too!

"We have to pinch ourselves sometimes. At the end of the day, it’s just Rick and I talking about golf, but we’ve attracted some incredible guests and the world’s best fans!”

The Rick Shiels Golf Show is available on YouTube and all major podcast streaming platforms, such as Spotify, with new episodes released weekly on Tuesday.