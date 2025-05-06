I’ve Just Started Watching Golf Content Creators Online. These Are My 5 Favorites

I know, I’m a bit late to the party here. However, I’ve only recently finished watching Prison Break, so you might call me a bit of a late adopter.

Having spent the best part of the last 20 years watching, reading and writing about golf, I’ve not had the appetite to consume much more of it in my spare time.

When I dip into YouTube, it’s usually for tips on how to get rid of a hook. I’ve been on shoots with Peter Finch, Rick Shiels, Dan Grieve, and Alex Elliott, and I find their instruction and advice extremely useful.

Until recently, though, I hadn’t really delved too deep into other types of golf content.

Then I discovered Ron Chopper, and I immediately realised I’d wasted way too much time watching Michael Scofield trying to get himself out of jail.

I wouldn’t call myself a YouTube junkie just yet, but these golf content creators have replaced Netflix, at least for the time being.

Ron Chopper Golf

A post shared by Ron Chopper Golf (@ronchoppergolf) A photo posted by on

I like to watch Ron when I’m not playing well - so quite a lot. Created by Matthew Heath, Ron does a brilliant job of reminding us that golf is meant to be fun.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Aussie’s best stuff is where he just plays a round of golf with a friend, or tees it up somewhere to try and break 80. I recommend giving Jack’s Point a watch, if only for the spectacular scenery.

It’s a sign of how good he is that he can quickly take you from being out of love with the game to itching to get out and play again; even the longer videos work well, and the production is decent.

It all feels very authentic, too - nothing feels forced or like he’s trying too hard. There are some bigger names out there in the world of golf content creators, but Ron is my go-to guy.

Will I be investing in a Ron Chopper polo shirt? I think I’ll stick to the traditional stuff for now, although I do like his logo and could perhaps be persuaded to buy one of his caps, as a kind of nod to his good work.

BustaJack

A post shared by Nick Bonilla | Bev Boys (@bevboysgolf) A photo posted by on

Like Ron Chopper, Busta and MadJack are fairly handy golfers and, like the Australian, they don’t take themselves, or the game, too seriously.

One of their first videos that I watched was from the series Golfin’ Old Glory, where they played a course in every US state in 50 weeks, and from there I found myself watching more of their unique challenges, including one where they set themselves the target of making a birdie on every single hole of The Hay, Tiger Woods’ short course at Pebble Beach.

One or two pieces are a little laddish, but the random challenges are usually a good watch, and they have a chemistry that works.

Again, I can’t see myself going out to buy a BustaJack hoodie, but that doesn’t mean I’m not a fan - their content is very entertaining, and it’s easy to spend an hour watching them embark on a new challenge.

Another of my favorite watches was seeing the pair visit Scotland, Ireland and France (part of Golfin’ the Globe).

This type of content is very different to watching tournament golf on a Sunday evening, but seeing these guys battle it out for a crown (not millions of dollars) makes a refreshing change.

Golf Mates

A post shared by Liam Harrison (@golfmatesofficial) A photo posted by on

I first came across Golf Mates three years ago, when I interviewed its founder, Liam Harrison, for a feature in Golf Monthly magazine.

Harrison, from Bolton, England, sums Golf Mates up as follows: “We’re just a band of characters having a laugh on the course. I suppose we’re just relatable golfers. Everyone has their favourite character.”

Old Man Pat, eBay Pete and Mr Barlow have all become key personalities on the channel - “not great golfers” but lovers of the game all the same.

There are lots of guys doing crazy challenges on the golf course these days, all for content purposes, but Golf Mates have been doing this stuff for a long time now, and they’ve built up a cult following.

A few years ago, Harrison hopped on a little plane and took two ferries to visit the remote Barra Golf Club in the Outer Hebrides.

Go to the Golf Mates YouTube channel and you can watch him doing his best to avoid stepping in cowpats and enjoying the game as it was originally played. Very watchable.

Dan Grieve

Short game guru Dan Grieve (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

I watch a lot of instruction on YouTube, and although not much of the long game advice has had much of a lasting impact (that’s one me), Dan Grieve’s short game tips have definitely helped me to improve my chipping.

There are lots of very good teachers out there, many of whom have a lot of subscribers, but Grieve has to be one of the best for simplifying the short game and demonstrating tips that are easy to follow.

The head professional at Woburn Golf Club is also a Golf Top 50 Coach, but there’s no bias here - many of his students will tell you how he’s helped to totally transform their short game.

If there are any areas of your short game that you’re currently struggling with, or you simply want to improve your understanding of this part of the game, be sure to give the PGA Master Coach a follow.

If Ron Chopper is my go-to for when I’ve had a round to forget, Grieve is my number one for tuition.

NOT A SCRATCH GOLFER

A post shared by Not A Scratch Golfer (@notascratch) A photo posted by on

When I'm not searching around for golf swing tips, I quite enjoy watching average golfers play the game.

As a mid handicap player myself, I've become quite a fan of watching a player struggle with the same mistakes I do.

Adam Fine is Not A Scratch Golfer, but he is good to watch and listen to.

I discovered the Canadian when I read about his story recently. After overcoming a serious autoimmune disease that required a lifesaving liver transplant, Fine's passion for the game grew.

His audience has also grown. There are, it appears, lots of average golfers who like to watch and hear from other average golfers.

I've become one of them, and Fine is my favorite. He's not one to jump about a lot and make a lot of unnecessary noise (how old do I sound?) like a lot of creators do, and I like that about him. Nice and calm.