'You're Going To See A Look Inside The Ryder Cup That No One Has Ever Seen Before' - Netflix Full Swing Producer Lifts The Lid On New Series

Full Swing director Chad Mumm has lifted the lid on some of the behind-the-scenes footage captured by Netflix cameras ahead of the release of the docuseries' second instalment.

The hugely popular Netflix show is back for a second series, with the premiere set for Wednesday 6th March. The first season provided a fascinating glimpse of life inside the ropes on the PGA Tour as well as the turbulent off-course happenings in the men's professional game.

The second season will feature many of the cast from the first time around, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick and LIV Golf's Dustin Johnson.

There will be new faces, though, with players including Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Alex Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose and Ryder Cup captains Luke Donald and Zach Johnson also among those taking part.

However, what got Mumm most excited was the access the show got at last year's Ryder Cup, which is set to be the season-ending two-part finale. And, while cameras were not allowed in Team USA's dressing room, the director is still excited by what behind-the-scenes footage they were able to capture in the build-up and during the showpiece event.

"It's the first time that the Ryder Cup has allowed the level of access that we got this year to both captains kind of throughout the entire year," Mumm explained, speaking at Pebble Beach for the launch of the second series.

(Image credit: Netflix / Getty Images)

"You're going to see a look inside the Ryder Cup that no one has ever seen before. So sort of unprecedented levels of access, but also unprecedented levels of access to the entire team building process, including cameras rolling live with both the captains and the players as they receive their captains' picks. So we can't wait for you to see that."

Mumm also confirmed that cameras were rolling on June 6th when the PGA Tour announced the shocking news of a framework agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

However, an episode that sticks out in his mind is one set to feature Joel Dahmen and defending US Open champion Wyndham Clark. Both Dahmen and Clark had to deal with the passing of their mothers earlier in their lives and Mumm described the episode as "legitimately moving".

(Image credit: Netflix)

"Professional golf is a wild travelling circuit," he continued. "We're here in a tent looking out over Pebble Beach, it's amazing.

"But what it takes to kind of week in and week out travel and the grind and how to perform at this incredibly elite level and make it happen when it counts. It's rare to see that kind of insight from an athlete and Wyndham really brought us into that process.

"And it wasn't just Wyndham, it was his entire team; Rob, his agent/manager, John, his caddie, and Julie, his sports psychologist. I think this episode's going to do a lot for de-stigmatizing the idea of therapy and how it can help professional athletes and anybody, honestly, be the best they can be."

Speaking on his hopes for the episode, Clark said: "I've had a lot of adversity and challenges thrown my way and I think my story will I hope inspire a lot of people and the people that have had similar stuff happen in their life that maybe this is inspiration for them to keep going and anything like that."