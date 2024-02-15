'You Can See The Addiction He Has For The Game Of Golf' - Tiger Woods Gives Verdict On Josh Allen's Golf Game

Tiger Woods was left impressed by NFL quarterback Josh Allen's golf game after the pair shared a pro-am round ahead of the Genesis Invitational.

Woods is making his first PGA Tour start of the year and teed it up on Wednesday with Buffalo Bills' Allen as well as former Yankee Aaron Hicks and an executive from Genesis, the tournament's title sponsor. Hicks is married to former LPGA pro Cheyenne Woods, who is a cousin of Woods.

The 15-time Major winner, though, did not need long to get accustomed to the surroundings of Riviera Country Club - the site of the American's Tour debut - and poured in a 15-foot eagle on the first.

Allen was seen at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am at the start of February alongside Keith Mitchell, and Woods was left impressed with what he saw and heard out of the 27-year-old during their time on the course.

"Josh's game, considering what he does for a living and the pounding that he takes on the body, the fact that he's been able to play this game, you can see the enjoyment that he has and the addiction that he has for the game of golf," the 82-time PGA Tour winner said after the round.

"He asked unbelievable questions today about how he can get better that only athletes really can ask those types of questions. That's what's neat about being able to play with athletes and see how their brains work.

"We're very similar across the board whether we're playing football or golf or baseball, how we look at things are very consistent."

Wednesday's pro-am round was also the first time that new caddie Lance Bennett was seen on Woods's bag. The American split with long-term looper Joe LaCava almost a year ago and explained what had inspired his decision to turn to Matt Kuchar’s former bagman.

"I've had a great relationship with him over the years," Woods began.

"[He's] very down to earth, very loyal and how he conversated through the years - I've also taken notice of that.

"We've had the same type of feels in how we look at the golf course and how we read putts, they're very similar. I think we're going to be a great team and look forward to the challenge."

Woods gets his tournament underway on Thursday alongside Gary Woodland and close friend Justin Thomas.