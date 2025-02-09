Yealimi Noh Claims Maiden LPGA Tour Title At Founders Cup
The 23-year-old held off two-time Major winner Jin-Young Ko in an epic final round tussle to secure a maiden LPGA Tour title at the Founders Cup
Following on from the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions last week, the LPGA Tour moved to the Founders Cup where a thrilling finale played out.
Going into the final day, Yealimi Noh led by a single stroke and, on Sunday, the American managed to fend off the experienced duo of Jin-Young Ko and Megan Khang to claim her maiden LPGA Tour title.
A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly)
A photo posted by on
Leading by one, Noh and Ko did battle over the final 18 holes and, through the front nine, it was Ko who had the upper hand after three birdies on the fourth, sixth and eighth.
However, Noh wasn't giving in and, on the back nine, came a pivotal moment that saw a five shot swing in a three hole stretch, a moment that pretty much wrapped up the tournament for the 23-year-old.
As both parred the 10th, 11th and 12th, Noh would birdie the 13th and 14th, whilst Ko would bogey them, with another bogey at the 16th handing Noh a healthy four shot lead going down the 17th and 18th.
Parring the penultimate hole, Noh safely navigated the 18th for a three-under-par final round of 68 and four stroke victory, with the American adding her name to the prestigious list of winners of this event. What's more, with the win, she secures a place at the US Women's Open at the end of May.
