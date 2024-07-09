Keegan Bradley 'Knowing Tour Trends' Could Help Team USA Fulfil Potential At 2025 Ryder Cup: Xander Schauffele
The World No.3 admitted he was initially "surprised" at Bradley's appointment but believes the relatively-low age of Team USA's new captain could actually prove to be a huge positive
Xander Schauffele admitted it was initially "surprising" that Keegan Bradley was appointed Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain but believes the 38-year-old's youth may actually serve as a huge positive for the home team at Bethpage Black.
Bradley was revealed as Zach Johnson's successor on Monday after it was reported that Tiger Woods turned down the role due to the number of captain's obligations in the build-up.
The Woodstock, Vermont-born golfer is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and landed the biggest prize of his career at the 2011 PGA Championship but has not been involved in a Ryder Cup since losing as a player in 2014.
Despite controversially missing out on a call from Johnson ahead of Marco Simone, Bradley remains competitive still - having won twice last season - and almost added to his list of achievements at the recent Charles Schwab Challenge when ending in a tie for second behind runaway champion, Davis Riley.
During his pre-Scottish Open press conference on Tuesday, Schauffele suggested that rather than it being a drawback, Bradley's current status as a PGA Tour regular could aid him in helping the Americans fulfil their potential in September 2025.
Keegan Bradley has been named the captain of the U.S. Team for the 2025 @RyderCup 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZYtG0siwgJJuly 8, 2024
Schauffele said: "Yeah, it's surprising. You typically expect someone that's a little bit older to get selected as a captain. I think a lot of people were banking on Tiger to do it. He obviously has a lot on his plate.
"Keegan expressed his love for the Ryder Cup publicly, which we all saw, and I'm sure -- I haven't talked to him or seen him yet, but I'm sure he's over the moon and is going to do a great job."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Schauffele continued: "I think having someone that's a little bit younger, I'm going to look at it, I'm a glass-half-full guy. And I think him playing and knowing sort of the trends on tour, you start to see a lot more recovery centers here. You start to see a lot of things of that nature of how we practise and stuff.
"I feel like Keegan would understand sort of when we need to get up, when we need to practise, and when you need to do this and hopefully dodge anything you don't have to do and maybe that will help us."
Given Bradley was so close to making the US squad at Marco Simone, there remains a realistic chance that the 38-year-old could put himself in a similar position again next time. Yet, there has not been a Ryder Cup playing captain since Arnold Palmer in 1963.
Schauffele stated that Bradley could reset that particular historical record, though, and says it will be intriguing to see if Team USA's skipper can make it happen given all of the obligations he will have to contend with at the same time.
Asked if the trend of playing captains could return with Bradley, Schauffele said: "The younger captains that I've selected are just more likely to be playing. I think when you select guys in their 50s and their 40s, it's less likely they will be playing.
"Yeah, if Keegan is in a really good spot coming in, I mean, Tiger was a playing captain in The Presidents Cup. He was telling us about how much stuff he has to do besides playing.
"So knowing Keegan and how good of a job he's going to want to do, he's going to love doing the press and talking about the tournament and the Cup and proud to be an American, all those things. It's going to be really interesting and fun to see."
Schauffele has never been involved in the same team as Bradley but clearly knows him well from their time together out on tour.
The Californian is confident the man just eight years his senior can be an excellent captain, explaining more about what he is like as a person.
Schauffele said: "He is so laid back off the course. If you get him in like a dinner setting or something, he loves sports. He'll talk about sports all night long if you like. He's very passionate individual.
"On the course, he's intense. That's just how he competes and how he is. I'm sure as a captain he's going to have sort of a mixed bag. He won't be afraid and will get everyone going. I don't know if he's coached or captained any other teams in his life, whether it's his kids' teams or something like that, but when someone is really passionate about something, they usually do really well."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
G/FORE G/18 Golf Shoe Review
G/FORE's design has taken another extravagant step forward, but how did the new G/18 perform on course?
By Dan Parker Published
-
Rory McIlroy Joins Jon Rahm And Ian Poulter At Queenwood Cup Before Scottish Open Return
The Northern Irishman competed at the highly-exclusive establishment in Surrey on Monday along with several other tour pros
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Report: Tiger Woods Turns Down Ryder Cup Captaincy Ahead Of Tuesday Announcement
The PGA of America has confirmed it will reveal Team USA's next Ryder Cup captain on Tuesday - with Tiger Woods having reportedly ruled himself out of the running to succeed Zach Johnson
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘We Have A Thing Called The PIP And It's Important To Participate In Things Like YouTube' - Xander Schauffele On Bob Does Sports And Good Good Appearances
The PGA Championship winner revealed that content creation is not top of his list of favorite activities but admits that sometimes it's a case of 'needs must'
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'We Need A Leader' - Xander Schauffele Takes Latest Shot At PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan
In an interview with The Times, Schauffele expressed his view that the PGA Tour is without "a strong leader right now"
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Ryder Cup USA Names New Team Manager With Tiger Woods Favorite To Become Captain
Ex-caddie and current reporter John Wood has been picked for a new role which involves player selection, recruitment, and motivational strategies for Team USA
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
9 Takeaways Now We're Two Majors Down In The Men's Game
What are some of the biggest talking points now that we're halfway through the men's Major season?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
WATCH: How Team Schauffele Celebrated Xander’s Record-Breaking PGA Championship Win
The new World No.2 enjoyed landing his first Major title at Valhalla by partying alongside friends and family at their accommodation later on Sunday
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Stay In My Lane' - Xander Schauffele Not Making Any Special Plans As He Looks To Break Major Duck At Valhalla
The 30-year-old is in the final group at Valhalla on Sunday alongside two-time Major winner, Collin Morikawa
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rory McIlroy Blowout Victory Disproves Theory About PGA Tour Golf Ahead Of PGA Championship
The World No.2's fourth Wells Fargo Championship victory was hardly a nail-biter, but that didn't stop fans watching on in their droves at home
By Jonny Leighfield Published