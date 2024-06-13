Xander Schauffele Introduces New X Logo At US Open And Social Media Is Saying The Same Thing
The newly crowned PGA Championship winner was spotted showcasing a new personal X logo on his collar at the US Open, but it has already drawn comparisons of another brand called X...
Xander Schauffele headed into the 2024 US Open in red-hot form following his win at the PGA Championship in May, as well as a tie for eighth at the Memorial Tournament just a week ago.
Continuing to build his brand following the incredible run of results, Schauffele was seen with a brand new logo at Pinehurst No.2, as an X with an S in it now adorns the right side of his collar.
Although details of the X logo are limited, it's clear that the X and S are in relation to Schauffele's initials, with some drawing comparison to the social media platform X's logo, which was formally known as Twitter. It also now features on Schauffele's official website and is the domain image.
Along with the new X logo, many have previously asked about the American's clothing sponsor, Descente, who Schauffele signed with in January 2024 and has their logo often on his clothing.
The company started out in baseball and skiing but branched out to golf in 2015, with the Olympic gold medalist one of the brand's marquee signings. In the process, he became one of the company's golf ambassadors, after Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Danny Willett, as well as 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang.
🚨Xander Schauffele’s new logo is looking a little familiar 🤔 (via @XanderLegion)Xander - leftX - right pic.twitter.com/DKkVFK9h6lJune 11, 2024
Xander Schauffele's logo looks almost identical to Twitter/X’s logo pic.twitter.com/FdkMKXbu44June 13, 2024
Teeing off with World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, and four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, in the first round of the US Open on Thursday, Schauffele found a birdie at his second hole to make a hot start in North Carolina.
His record at the US Open is exceptional, with the 30-year-old's worst finish in seven starts being a tie for 14th! In those seven appearances, he has six top 10s, including a runner-up placing in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills.
