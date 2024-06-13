Xander Schauffele Introduces New X Logo At US Open And Social Media Is Saying The Same Thing

The newly crowned PGA Championship winner was spotted showcasing a new personal X logo on his collar at the US Open, but it has already drawn comparisons of another brand called X...

Xander Schauffele hits an iron shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Xander Schauffele headed into the 2024 US Open in red-hot form following his win at the PGA Championship in May, as well as a tie for eighth at the Memorial Tournament just a week ago.

Continuing to build his brand following the incredible run of results, Schauffele was seen with a brand new logo at Pinehurst No.2, as an X with an S in it now adorns the right side of his collar.

Xander Schauffele speaks to the media at the US Open

Schauffele speaks to media at the 2024 US Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although details of the X logo are limited, it's clear that the X and S are in relation to Schauffele's initials, with some drawing comparison to the social media platform X's logo, which was formally known as Twitter. It also now features on Schauffele's official website and is the domain image.

Along with the new X logo, many have previously asked about the American's clothing sponsor, Descente, who Schauffele signed with in January 2024 and has their logo often on his clothing.

The company started out in baseball and skiing but branched out to golf in 2015, with the Olympic gold medalist one of the brand's marquee signings. In the process, he became one of the company's golf ambassadors, after Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Danny Willett, as well as 2017 KPMG Women's PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang.

Teeing off with World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, and four-time Major winner, Rory McIlroy, in the first round of the US Open on Thursday, Schauffele found a birdie at his second hole to make a hot start in North Carolina.

His record at the US Open is exceptional, with the 30-year-old's worst finish in seven starts being a tie for 14th! In those seven appearances, he has six top 10s, including a runner-up placing in 2018 at Shinnecock Hills.

Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

