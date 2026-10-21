Xander Schauffele And Adam Scott Among Surprise Big-Name TGL Exits

Xander Schauffele and Adam Scott are among four players who will not return for season three of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s tech-infused golf league, TGL, which begins on December 27.

Two-time Major winner Schauffele leaves New York Golf Club after playing for the franchise in its first two seasons.

The 2024 PGA Championship and Open winner helped New York reach the inaugural SoFi Cup Finals in 2025, where they lost to Atlanta Drive GC.

Season two proved a more frustrating affair for Schauffele, as he missed much of the campaign with injury as New York finished at the foot of the standings.

Scott is another big-name departure from TGL, with the 2013 Masters champion no longer part of McIlroy’s Boston Common Golf line-up.

The team endured a disappointing start to TGL, finishing bottom of the standings in 2025, before reaching the semi-finals in 2026, ultimately losing to Woods’ Jupiter Links Golf Club.

Another Major winner who has also left TGL is 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover, who had been with Atlanta Drive GC.

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The fourth player to exit is Kevin Kisner, who was in the Jupiter Links line-up for the first two seasons.

The exits come as TGL expands from six teams to seven with the addition of Motor City Golf Club. Each franchise will also have five players rather than four, increasing the total number of roster places from 24 to 35.

Who Is Joining TGL For Season 3?

The departures of the four players, plus expanded line-ups and the new team, mean there are some significant changes in personnel for the new season.

Schauffele’s departure from New York Golf Club left two places to fill, with Ben Griffin and Alex Fitzpatrick - who joins brother Matt on the team - coming in. Rickie Fowler and Cameron Young complete the line-up.

Ben James has joined Tommy Fleetwood, Collin Morikawa, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala at Los Angeles Golf Club.

Michael Brennan is the man to replace Glover at Atlanta Drive GC. He’ll play alongside Patrick Cantlay, former alternate Chris Gotterup, Billy Horschel and Justin Thomas.

Michael Brennan has joined Atlanta Drive GC (Image credit: Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell replaces Kisner at Jupiter Links, teaming up with Woods, Max Homa, Tom Kim and Akshay Bhatia, who had been an alternate.

Another alternate had been Michael Thorbjornsen, but he’s now a full-time member of Boston Common Golf.

McIlroy’s franchise is also boosted by the arrival of Shane Lowry, who is the first player to be traded on TGL, having left The Bay Golf Club. Keegan Bradley and Hideki Matsuyama retain their places.

As a result of Lowry’s move to Boston Common Golf, the Bay Golf Club has two new arrivals, Open champion Ryan Fox and Blades Brown, who join established team members Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark and Min Woo Lee.

Brooks Koepka heads Motor City Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

That leaves the new franchise, Motor City Golf Club. It will be headed by five-time Major winner Brooks Koepka, just a year after he left LIV Golf. Joining Koepka on the team are Jackson Koivun, Bud Caulay, Jake Knapp and Si Woo Kim.

All five are TGL newcomers, bringing the total number of debutants to 12.

TGL Season 3: Full Team Rosters

(Image credit: TGL)

Atlanta Drive GC

Michael Brennan

Patrick Cantlay

Chris Gotterup

Billy Horschel

Justin Thomas

The Bay Golf Club

Ludvig Aberg

Blades Brown

Wyndham Clark

Ryan Fox

Min Woo Lee

Boston Common Golf

Keegan Bradley

Shane Lowry

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Michael Thorbjornsen

Jupiter Links Golf Club

Akshay Bhatia

Max Homa

Tom Kim

Keith Mitchell

Tiger Woods

Los Angeles Golf Club

Tommy Fleetwood

Ben James

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Sahith Theegala

Motor City Golf Club

Bud Cauley

Si Woo Kim

Jake Knapp

Brooks Koepka

Jackson Koivun

New York Golf Club