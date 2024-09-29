'Nighty Night' - Wyndham Clark Mocks Si Woo Kim After Presidents Cup Celebration

Across the first three days, the 2024 Presidents Cup has featured plenty of back and forth between Team USA and the hosting Internationals - with fans of both sides keen to get involved as well.

From friendly banter to screaming in the ear of the opposition, this week has seen a handful of eyebrow-raising moments or prickly exchanges courtesy of both teams as Mike Weir's men attempt to triumph over the American powerhouse for only the second time ever.

Tom Kim made the fatal mistake of riling up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler on Thursday by roaring in celebration right behind the American as he and Sungjae Im desperately attempted to beat Kim's close friend.

Scheffler and partner Russell Henley managed a 3&2 success in the end, a match which also produced an uncharacteristically emotional Scheffler as he bellowed "what was that?!" in the direction of Kim in response to the Korean's outburst.

And after what US team captain Jim Furyk called "wild celebrations" from the Internationals following their own historic 5-0 sweep on Friday, Saturday resulted in a couple more notable flashpoints.

Tom Kim - playing alongside Si Woo Kim - claimed he heard someone from the US squad "cursing at us" midway through the closing foursomes session at Royal Montreal.

And later on, in the immediate aftermath of a stunning flop-shot chip-in on the 16th, Si Woo danced around the green while mimicking Steph Curry's 'Night Night' celebration - brought to prominence by the US basketball star at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

That moment arrived as the Kims squared a tight match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, but it was the Americans who ultimately enjoyed the last laugh as Cantlay holed the winning putt on 18 as Si Woo missed for a half in response.

It was at that moment when all those supporting the visiting US team could release their emotions into the fading daylight in Canada, with Wyndham Clark opting to sarcastically repeat the 'Night Night' celebration towards Si Woo Kim.

The Denver-born golfer, who held a 1-2-0 record before Sunday's singles matches, then repeated it quickly after as he was walking away from the scene.

All four players involved in the actual match appeared to shake hands without any animosity.

In the press conference afterwards, no mention of Clark's celebration was made by anyone, with Schauffele admitting Si Woo's moment of magic was what ultimately caused them to knuckle down and seal the deal.

On Si Woo's extraordinary shot, Schauffele said: "Hurt more than I thought it would.

"P.C. and I were on the back of the green. Si Woo's unbelievable. He hit some unbelievable shots. He hit a couple loose tee shots, but then man, his recovery shots after Tom laid them up were insane.

"Pat and I were sitting back there, we both have match play minds, and we both said Si Woo's going to get this up-and-down, and then he holed it. Pat looked at me and said, 'I guess 4 is not enough; we're going to make some birdies.' That's exactly what P.C. did coming in."