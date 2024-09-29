'Nighty Night' - Wyndham Clark Mocks Si Woo Kim After Presidents Cup Celebration
Moments after Si Woo Kim's missed putt sealed a 1up win for the final US pairing, Clark copied the Korean's earlier celebration on the edge of the 18th green
Across the first three days, the 2024 Presidents Cup has featured plenty of back and forth between Team USA and the hosting Internationals - with fans of both sides keen to get involved as well.
From friendly banter to screaming in the ear of the opposition, this week has seen a handful of eyebrow-raising moments or prickly exchanges courtesy of both teams as Mike Weir's men attempt to triumph over the American powerhouse for only the second time ever.
Tom Kim made the fatal mistake of riling up World No.1 Scottie Scheffler on Thursday by roaring in celebration right behind the American as he and Sungjae Im desperately attempted to beat Kim's close friend.
Scheffler and partner Russell Henley managed a 3&2 success in the end, a match which also produced an uncharacteristically emotional Scheffler as he bellowed "what was that?!" in the direction of Kim in response to the Korean's outburst.
And after what US team captain Jim Furyk called "wild celebrations" from the Internationals following their own historic 5-0 sweep on Friday, Saturday resulted in a couple more notable flashpoints.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Tom Kim - playing alongside Si Woo Kim - claimed he heard someone from the US squad "cursing at us" midway through the closing foursomes session at Royal Montreal.
And later on, in the immediate aftermath of a stunning flop-shot chip-in on the 16th, Si Woo danced around the green while mimicking Steph Curry's 'Night Night' celebration - brought to prominence by the US basketball star at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
That moment arrived as the Kims squared a tight match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, but it was the Americans who ultimately enjoyed the last laugh as Cantlay holed the winning putt on 18 as Si Woo missed for a half in response.
It was at that moment when all those supporting the visiting US team could release their emotions into the fading daylight in Canada, with Wyndham Clark opting to sarcastically repeat the 'Night Night' celebration towards Si Woo Kim.
The Denver-born golfer, who held a 1-2-0 record before Sunday's singles matches, then repeated it quickly after as he was walking away from the scene.
All four players involved in the actual match appeared to shake hands without any animosity.
What a Saturday Night Night. https://t.co/homiTyTOlO pic.twitter.com/U75RKqFXuESeptember 29, 2024
In the press conference afterwards, no mention of Clark's celebration was made by anyone, with Schauffele admitting Si Woo's moment of magic was what ultimately caused them to knuckle down and seal the deal.
On Si Woo's extraordinary shot, Schauffele said: "Hurt more than I thought it would.
"P.C. and I were on the back of the green. Si Woo's unbelievable. He hit some unbelievable shots. He hit a couple loose tee shots, but then man, his recovery shots after Tom laid them up were insane.
"Pat and I were sitting back there, we both have match play minds, and we both said Si Woo's going to get this up-and-down, and then he holed it. Pat looked at me and said, 'I guess 4 is not enough; we're going to make some birdies.' That's exactly what P.C. did coming in."
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
How Mike Weir's Bold Presidents Cup Call Backfired On Day 3
Mike Weir chose the same pairings for both sessions on day 3, opting to sit out four players as the Internationals lost 6-2 on Saturday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Could Hear Some Players Cursing At Us' - Tom Kim Accuses US Team Of Bad Sportsmanship During Another Prickly Presidents Cup Session
Saturday's foursomes session featured more tension between the teams as Kim claimed he heard some inflammatory comments from the American sideline
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
How Mike Weir's Bold Presidents Cup Call Backfired On Day 3
Mike Weir chose the same pairings for both sessions on day 3, opting to sit out four players as the Internationals lost 6-2 on Saturday
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Could Hear Some Players Cursing At Us' - Tom Kim Accuses US Team Of Bad Sportsmanship During Another Prickly Presidents Cup Session
Saturday's foursomes session featured more tension between the teams as Kim claimed he heard some inflammatory comments from the American sideline
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Presidents Cup Sunday Singles Tee Times And Matches
Scottie Scheffler takes on Hideki Matsuyama in one of the standout matches in the all-important Sunday singles in the Presidents Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Are Undefeated At The 2024 Presidents Cup?
All 24 players have featured in the four pairs sessions and, with the Sunday singles to go, just one player remains undefeated going into the final round at the Presidents Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Watch: Si Woo Kim Mimics NBA Star Steph Curry 'Night Night' Celebration After Epic Chip-In At Presidents Cup
The International Team player produced arguably the moment of the match in the Saturday afternoon foursomes session at Royal Montreal
By Mike Hall Published
-
Which Players Featured In All Five Sessions Of The Presidents Cup?
The foursomes and four-balls threw up a cluster of interesting pairings as 10 players featured in all four sessions of the 2024 Presidents Cup
By Mike Hall Published
-
Tom Kim's Putting Gesture Has Received A Mixed Response
Kim has produced his fair share of drama during the Presidents Cup and, with a short putt not being conceded, his actions caused a big talking point on Saturday evening
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Si Woo Kim Emulates Tiger Woods With Outrageous Walk-In Putt At Presidents Cup
The International player secured a 4&3 win via a stunning putt at the 15th hole, with Kim walking in his putt that was reminiscent of a certain Tiger Woods...
By Matt Cradock Published