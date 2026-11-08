Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence Following LIV Golf's Demise

Bryson DeChambeau has issued a statement reflecting on his time with LIV Golf following the league's demise.

The two-time US Open champion, who was arguably the league’s biggest draw, issued the statement on social media, where he reiterated his belief in team golf, while also acknowledging that some of his past comments had been unhelpful.

The statement begins: “I'm not going to rewrite the last four years. I made a decision I believed in, and I'm grateful for what came with it: playing in front of fans new and old around the world who rarely got to see the best players at home.

"The record crowds in Adelaide and Johannesburg will stick with me for the rest of my life.”

While attempts to launch LIV Golf 2.0 were ongoing, several stars, including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia, confirmed they were leaving.

However, there remained optimism that DeChambeau would spearhead a revived circuit.

With LIV Golf being wound down, that will no longer happen, although DeChambeau is convinced that team golf has a role to play in growing the game.

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The former Crushers GC captain wrote: “I believed this game could reach more people, in more places, in a new way. I still believe that. And I gave it everything I had to keep team golf alive.”

He added: “I still believe in team golf. It may look different in the future, but I still believe it's essential to growing the game.”

DeChambeau reiterated his belief in team golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau also struck a conciliatory tone as he admitted that some of his past remarks had been unhelpful.

He wrote: "Arnold Palmer said no player is bigger than the game, and I want to acknowledge that, along the way, I've said some things that didn't help. Whatever comes next, I'll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me."

DeChambeau didn't elaborate on which comments he was referring to, although the American was one of LIV Golf's biggest advocates after joining the circuit in 2022.

He also addressed his future, confirming that he will play at December's Nedbank Golf Challenge and adding: “Beyond that, I'll go about whatever is next the right way.”

The statement concludes: “My passion has been to grow this game. That's still the goal. Thank you for sticking with me. Together we can all grow this great game we love.”