Bryson DeChambeau Breaks Silence Following LIV Golf's Demise

Bryson DeChambeau has issued a statement reflecting on his time with LIV Golf following the league's demise.
The two-time US Open champion, who was arguably the league’s biggest draw, issued the statement on social media, where he reiterated his belief in team golf, while also acknowledging that some of his past comments had been unhelpful.
The statement begins: “I'm not going to rewrite the last four years. I made a decision I believed in, and I'm grateful for what came with it: playing in front of fans new and old around the world who rarely got to see the best players at home.
"The record crowds in Adelaide and Johannesburg will stick with me for the rest of my life.”
While attempts to launch LIV Golf 2.0 were ongoing, several stars, including Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton and Sergio Garcia, confirmed they were leaving.
However, there remained optimism that DeChambeau would spearhead a revived circuit.
With LIV Golf being wound down, that will no longer happen, although DeChambeau is convinced that team golf has a role to play in growing the game.
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The former Crushers GC captain wrote: “I believed this game could reach more people, in more places, in a new way. I still believe that. And I gave it everything I had to keep team golf alive.”
He added: “I still believe in team golf. It may look different in the future, but I still believe it's essential to growing the game.”
DeChambeau also struck a conciliatory tone as he admitted that some of his past remarks had been unhelpful.
He wrote: "Arnold Palmer said no player is bigger than the game, and I want to acknowledge that, along the way, I've said some things that didn't help. Whatever comes next, I'll approach it with humility and respect for the people who carried this game long before me."
DeChambeau didn't elaborate on which comments he was referring to, although the American was one of LIV Golf's biggest advocates after joining the circuit in 2022.
He also addressed his future, confirming that he will play at December's Nedbank Golf Challenge and adding: “Beyond that, I'll go about whatever is next the right way.”
The statement concludes: “My passion has been to grow this game. That's still the goal. Thank you for sticking with me. Together we can all grow this great game we love.”
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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