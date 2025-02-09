WM Phoenix Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times
Thomas Detry leads by five strokes heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, but there are some big names lined up behind in case of a slip-up...
In the perfect position to claim his maiden PGA Tour victory on Sunday, Belgium's Thomas Detry leads by five strokes heading into the final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.
The 32-year-old has carded three excellent rounds in the mid-60s so far, with just a lone bogey on each day and 21 birdies - all equalling a sublime 18-under.
He will go off at 12:42pm ET (5:42pm GMT) alongside two of the four men lined up right behind him on 13-under in Rasmus Hojgaard and Daniel Berger. The other two - Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim - will begin 11 minutes beforehand as they aim to pile the pressure on early.
World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in a group with Will Chandler and Cameron Young at 12:09pm ET (5:09pm GMT). Scheffler and Chandler will start Sunday's action on 10-under and in a share of 10th place while Young is in a seven-way tie for 12th as it stands on nine-under.
Here are the full final round tee times for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. It is a two-tee start, with each group made up of a three-ball.
WM PHOENIX OPEN ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES
1st hole
ET (GMT)
- 10:30am (3:30pm): Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
- 10:41am (3:41pm): Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
- 10:52am (3:52pm): Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 11:03am (4:03pm): Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
- 11:14am (4:14pm): Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:36am (4:36pm): Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
- 11:47am (4:47pm): Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
- 11:58am (4:58pm): J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
- 12:09pm (5:09pm): Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12:31pm (5:31pm): Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
- 12:42pm (5:42pm): Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger
10th hole
ET (GMT)
- 10:30am (3:30pm): David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
- 10:41am (3:41pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
- 10:52am (3:52pm): Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
- 11:03am (4:03pm): Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
- 11:14am (4:14pm): Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
- 11:25am (4:25pm): Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
- 11:36am (4:36pm): Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
- 11:47am (4:47pm): Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
- 11:58am (4:58pm): K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
- 12:09pm (5:09pm): Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
- 12:20pm (5:20pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
- 12:31pm (5:31pm): Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson
- 12:42pm (5:42pm): Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
Daniel Berger Makes Equipment Change As 13-Year-Old Irons Leave The Bag
After using 13-year-old TaylorMade Tour Preferred MC irons, the American has finally switched them up for Ping Blueprint S models to help contend in Phoenix
By Matt Cradock Published
PGA Tour Pro Makes Mid-Round Grip Change To Move Into WM Phoenix Open Contention
After being over-par through his first few holes, Keith Mitchell changed his putting grip to much success as he moved into contention at TPC Scottsdale
By Matt Cradock Published
