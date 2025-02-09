WM Phoenix Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times

Thomas Detry leads by five strokes heading into the final round at TPC Scottsdale, but there are some big names lined up behind in case of a slip-up...

In the perfect position to claim his maiden PGA Tour victory on Sunday, Belgium's Thomas Detry leads by five strokes heading into the final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

The 32-year-old has carded three excellent rounds in the mid-60s so far, with just a lone bogey on each day and 21 birdies - all equalling a sublime 18-under.

He will go off at 12:42pm ET (5:42pm GMT) alongside two of the four men lined up right behind him on 13-under in Rasmus Hojgaard and Daniel Berger. The other two - Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim - will begin 11 minutes beforehand as they aim to pile the pressure on early.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in a group with Will Chandler and Cameron Young at 12:09pm ET (5:09pm GMT). Scheffler and Chandler will start Sunday's action on 10-under and in a share of 10th place while Young is in a seven-way tie for 12th as it stands on nine-under.

Here are the full final round tee times for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. It is a two-tee start, with each group made up of a three-ball.

WM PHOENIX OPEN ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

1st hole

ET (GMT)

  • 10:30am (3:30pm): Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax
  • 10:41am (3:41pm): Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor
  • 10:52am (3:52pm): Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard
  • 11:03am (4:03pm): Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam
  • 11:14am (4:14pm): Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:25am (4:25pm): Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:36am (4:36pm): Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland
  • 11:47am (4:47pm): Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin
  • 11:58am (4:58pm): J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee
  • 12:09pm (5:09pm): Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young
  • 12:20pm (5:20pm): Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12:31pm (5:31pm): Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy
  • 12:42pm (5:42pm): Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

10th hole

ET (GMT)

  • 10:30am (3:30pm): David Skinns, Seamus Power, Luke List
  • 10:41am (3:41pm): Mackenzie Hughes, Camilo Villegas, Ben Griffin
  • 10:52am (3:52pm): Sam Ryder, Si Woo Kim, Adam Schenk
  • 11:03am (4:03pm): Lee Hodges, Matthieu Pavon, Chandler Phillips
  • 11:14am (4:14pm): Ryan Fox, Kris Ventura, Max Greyserman
  • 11:25am (4:25pm): Sahith Theegala, Jake Knapp, Doug Ghim
  • 11:36am (4:36pm): Brice Garnett, C.T. Pan, Corey Conners
  • 11:47am (4:47pm): Matt Wallace, Kevin Streelman, Sam Stevens
  • 11:58am (4:58pm): K.H. Lee, Carson Young, Nick Dunlap
  • 12:09pm (5:09pm): Vincent Norrman, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery
  • 12:20pm (5:20pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Brandt Snedeker, Sam Burns
  • 12:31pm (5:31pm): Will Gordon, Emiliano Grillo, Jesper Svensson
  • 12:42pm (5:42pm): Byeong Hun An, Ryan Palmer
