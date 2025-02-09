WM Phoenix Open 2025 Final Round Tee Times

In the perfect position to claim his maiden PGA Tour victory on Sunday, Belgium's Thomas Detry leads by five strokes heading into the final round of the 2025 WM Phoenix Open.

The 32-year-old has carded three excellent rounds in the mid-60s so far, with just a lone bogey on each day and 21 birdies - all equalling a sublime 18-under.

He will go off at 12:42pm ET (5:42pm GMT) alongside two of the four men lined up right behind him on 13-under in Rasmus Hojgaard and Daniel Berger. The other two - Jordan Spieth and Michael Kim - will begin 11 minutes beforehand as they aim to pile the pressure on early.

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler is in a group with Will Chandler and Cameron Young at 12:09pm ET (5:09pm GMT). Scheffler and Chandler will start Sunday's action on 10-under and in a share of 10th place while Young is in a seven-way tie for 12th as it stands on nine-under.

Here are the full final round tee times for the 2025 WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. It is a two-tee start, with each group made up of a three-ball.

WM PHOENIX OPEN ROUND FOUR TEE TIMES

1st hole

ET (GMT)

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

10:30am (3:30pm): Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax

Adam Svensson, Keith Mitchell, Trey Mullinax 10:41am (3:41pm): Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor

Wyndham Clark, Davis Thompson, Nick Taylor 10:52am (3:52pm): Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard

Kevin Yu, Sepp Straka, Nicolai Hojgaard 11:03am (4:03pm): Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam

Alex Smalley, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Putnam 11:14am (4:14pm): Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

Brian Harman, Tom Kim, Hideki Matsuyama 11:25am (4:25pm): Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia

Sungjae Im, Peter Malnati, Akshay Bhatia 11:36am (4:36pm): Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland

Bud Cauley, Beau Hossler, Gary Woodland 11:47am (4:47pm): Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin

Denny McCarthy, Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin 11:58am (4:58pm): J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee

J.T. Poston, Ben Silverman, Min Woo Lee 12:09pm (5:09pm): Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

Will Chandler, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young 12:20pm (5:20pm): Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12:31pm (5:31pm): Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy

Jordan Spieth, Michael Kim, Maverick McNealy 12:42pm (5:42pm): Thomas Detry, Rasmus Hojgaard, Daniel Berger

10th hole

ET (GMT)